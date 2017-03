Acquire BPO named one of the world's best outsourcing providers by IAOP

Media Contact

Acquire BPO has been honored as one of the world's best outsourcing service providers by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals®(IAOP®). Acquire was named in the Leader Size category based on its global presence, employees and revenue. IAOP judged the industry on five critical characteristics:size and growth, customer references, awards & certifications, programs for innovation and Corporate Social Responsibility."We are thrilled to receive this recognition from IAOP," says Scott Stavretis, Acquire CEO. "Being named as one of the world's best outsourcing providers demonstrates our ongoing commitment to provide an offshore advantage to our clients by connecting them with skilled people globally."The judging cemented Acquire BPO on the 2017 Global Outsourcing®100 list of companies that involved a rigorous scoring methodology, including an independent review by a panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers."Buyers understand there are hundreds of qualified service providers and advisors out there, but what they really need to understand is what makes each one exceptional,"says Debi Hamill, IAOP CEO. "The Global Outsourcing 100 and World's Best Advisors lists have done just that. We are proud to recognize Acquire BPO for being among the highest rated companies in size and growth."Check out the full list here: https://www.iaop.org/ Content/19/165/ 4701 Acquire BPO is a global business outsourcer with 12 locations in Australia, the United States, the Philippines and the Dominican Republic. With a workforce of 7,000 people, Acquire provides a suite of contact center and back office services for clients across many industries including telecommunications, banking and financial services, insurance, media, education and retail. With a strong focus on culture, Acquire has built a team that is passionate about service excellence and innovation—developing and leveraging some of the latest technologies to ensure its clients are at the forefront of their industries.IAOP is the go‐to association leading the way to improve outsourcing outcomes by bringing together customers, providers and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge‐based environment that promotes professional development, recognition, certification and excellence. With over 120,000 members and affiliates worldwide, IAOP is not only on top of the latest trends but in front of them. Through its expansive global chapter network, premier training and certification programs, knowledge center, member community and more, IAOP helps members learn, grow and succeed. For more information and how you can become involved, visit www.IAOP.com.