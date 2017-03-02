News By Tag
AxetremeCreations sponsors the next great blues guitarist , Chris King Robinson!
Who is Chris King Robinson? Twitter's most followed blues guitarist worldwide.
Chris King Robinson started playing guitar at the age of 9. Inspired by guitar greats such as Stevie Ray Vaughan, Jimi Hendrix and Buddy Guy he found a love for the blues music. In 2014 his paths crossed with AxetremeCreations, a Buffalo based custom guitar parts manufacturer. The result was the creation of Chris' very own custom replica SRV "First Wife". The AxetremeCreations custom shop put together a kit of parts including replica decals, a custom neck, and painted body. In 2016 Chris was looking for another guitar, only this time one with a vintage, relic look. AxetremeCreations was able to provide him with just the look he needed, and he called it "Orangeman". The reliced orange body and custom neck created one very stunning guitar. Orangeman made it's public reveal at Chris's first american concert, the Lead Belly Festival, held in NYC's Carnegie Hall. Chris King Robinson and "Orangeman" made their 2017 debut February 24th with the start of CKR's 2017 concert schedule.
AxetremeCreations is proud to be a sponsor of Chris King Robinson. Bringing to life custom guitar parts developed from a musicians dreams, is what the Axetreme team does best. Visit the Axetreme family at :http://axetremecreations.com or http://giantpicks.com for more details.
Mary Hazlett- AxetremeCreations
Director of Creative & Strategic Planning
7164715503
mary@axetremecreations.com
