Shih Hsin University Winner of SuperGIS Youth Award 2017

SuperGIS Youth Award is a competition aims to encourage students solving problems with GIS. This year, the winner is Shih Hsin University's crime mapping.
 
 
TAIPEI, Taiwan - March 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Held by Supergeo for years, SuperGIS Youth Award is an annual competition that aims to encourage college students solving problems with geospatial technologies. Also, this event not only provides opportunities for students and teachers to discuss their ideas on GIS but also offers a platform for sharing their results. Succeeding the great performance in 2016, the team from Shih Hsin University wins the champion again in 2017.

This year, SuperGIS Youth Award also attracted students with different professions to participate, including tourism, Leisure management, and logistics management. Inspired by crime mapping, the champion team introduced a project called "Safe Taipei," aiming to analyze the spatial relationship between crime hotspots and the factors that might reduce the crime rate like police stations, CCTV cameras, street lamps, convenience stores. These data are accessible on open data platforms like Data.Taipei and DATA.GOV.TW. After calculating the buffer and overlaying maps together, they find the best factors to reduce the crime rate in Taipei are police stations and CCTV cameras. This project utilizes open data effectively and finds useful results that can contribute to the crime prevention policy in the future, winning the credits from the jury. Through the power of GIS, even a simple idea can lead to an insightful conclusion. In the future, Supergeo will continuously hold competitions to provoke geospatial thinking and promote the capability of GIS.

