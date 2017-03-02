News By Tag
Shih Hsin University Winner of SuperGIS Youth Award 2017
SuperGIS Youth Award is a competition aims to encourage students solving problems with GIS. This year, the winner is Shih Hsin University's crime mapping.
This year, SuperGIS Youth Award also attracted students with different professions to participate, including tourism, Leisure management, and logistics management. Inspired by crime mapping, the champion team introduced a project called "Safe Taipei," aiming to analyze the spatial relationship between crime hotspots and the factors that might reduce the crime rate like police stations, CCTV cameras, street lamps, convenience stores. These data are accessible on open data platforms like Data.Taipei and DATA.GOV.TW. After calculating the buffer and overlaying maps together, they find the best factors to reduce the crime rate in Taipei are police stations and CCTV cameras. This project utilizes open data effectively and finds useful results that can contribute to the crime prevention policy in the future, winning the credits from the jury. Through the power of GIS, even a simple idea can lead to an insightful conclusion. In the future, Supergeo will continuously hold competitions to provoke geospatial thinking and promote the capability of GIS.
