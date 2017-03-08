News By Tag
DJ Halabi Releases New EP "The A&B Side" feat. S.P.O.T
Track List
1. Bonafide (https://spotoner.bandcamp.com/
2. Beast (https://spotoner.bandcamp.com/
3. Bonafide (REMIX) (https://spotoner.bandcamp.com/
4. Beast (REMIX) (https://spotoner.bandcamp.com/
Connect with S.P.O.T.
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/
feat-spot
Bandcamp: https://spotoner.bandcamp.com/
Datpiff: http://www.datpiff.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/
About
S.P.O.T. (an abbreviation for Strategy Produces Overall Thought) was born and raised in Brooklyn NY and is part of Down 2 Earth Records. S.P.O.T.: "An emcee still holds its authentic purpose, which is to move the crowd, but I would like to do this physically, mentally and spiritually."
Media Contact
info@down2earthrecords.com
