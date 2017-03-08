 
News By Tag
* Spot
* Hip-hop
* DJ Halabi
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Brooklyn
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
8765432

DJ Halabi Releases New EP "The A&B Side" feat. S.P.O.T

 
 
"The A&B Side" by DJ Halabi feat. S.P.O.T.
"The A&B Side" by DJ Halabi feat. S.P.O.T.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Spot
Hip-hop
DJ Halabi

Industry:
Entertainment

Location:
Brooklyn - New York - US

Subject:
Products

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - March 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Words can't begin to express the real, genuine Hip Hop that is felt deep down in the bones upon listening to the new EP "The A&B Side" produced by UK's own DJ Halabi featuring S​.​P​.​O​.​T. on vocals. Fans of S.P.O.T. will be riveted by the raw lyricism igniting a sensation through the mind and body releasing positive energy and holistic vibes. "Bonafide" and "Beast" each have their own uniqueness yet both stay true to the authenticity of rhymes, lyrics and story being told. This is definitely a Must-Listen album. Be sure to listen and download "The A&B Side" produced by DJ Halabi featuring S​.​P​.​O​.​T. now. Get the FREE DOWNLOAD available for a limited time only on Bandcamp (https://spotoner.bandcamp.com/album/the-a-b-side-by-dj-halabi-feat-s-p-o-t), Soundcloud (https://soundcloud.com/spotoner/sets/the-ab-side-by-dj-halabi-feat-spot) & Datpiff (http://www.datpiff.com/SPOT-The-Ab-Side-By-Dj-Halabi-Feat-Spot-mixtape.832104.html).

Track List

1.    Bonafide (https://spotoner.bandcamp.com/track/bonafide)        02:48
2.    Beast (https://spotoner.bandcamp.com/track/beast)          02:36
3.    Bonafide (REMIX) (https://spotoner.bandcamp.com/track/bonafide-remix)    02:50
4.    Beast (REMIX) (https://spotoner.bandcamp.com/track/beast-remix)        02:36

Connect with S.P.O.T.

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/down2earthrecords

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/spotoner/sets/the-ab-side-by-dj-halabi-feat-spot

feat-spot

Bandcamp: https://spotoner.bandcamp.com/album/the-a-b-side-by-dj-halabi-feat-s-p-o-t

Datpiff: http://www.datpiff.com/SPOT-The-Ab-Side-By-Dj-Halabi-Feat-Spot-mixtape.832104.html

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SPOT-Strategy-Produces-Overall-Thought-120706061802

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/SpotOner

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/Spot.Oner


About

S.P.O.T. (an abbreviation for Strategy Produces Overall Thought) was born and raised in Brooklyn NY and is part of Down 2 Earth Records. S.P.O.T.: "An emcee still holds its authentic purpose, which is to move the crowd, but I would like to do this physically, mentally and spiritually." For more info www.down2earthrecords.com

End
Source:
Email:***@down2earthrecords.com Email Verified
Tags:Spot, Hip-hop, DJ Halabi
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Brooklyn - New York - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 08, 2017
Down 2 Earth Records PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share