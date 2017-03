DJ Halabi Releases New EP "The A&B Side" feat. S.P.O.T

"The A&B Side" by DJ Halabi feat. S.P.O.T.

Media Contact

info@down2earthrecords.com

End

-- Words can't begin to express the real, genuine Hip Hop that is felt deep down in the bones upon listening to the new EP "The A&B Side" produced by UK's own DJ Halabi featuring S​.​P​.​O​.​T. on vocals. Fans of S.P.O.T. will be riveted by the raw lyricism igniting a sensation through the mind and body releasing positive energy and holistic vibes. "Bonafide" and "Beast" each have their own uniqueness yet both stay true to the authenticity of rhymes, lyrics and story being told. This is definitely a Must-Listen album. Be sure to listen and download "The A&B Side" produced by DJ Halabi featuring S​.​P​.​O​.​T. now. Get the FREE DOWNLOAD available for a limited time only on Bandcamp (https://spotoner.bandcamp.com/album/the-a-b-side-by-dj-halabi-feat-s-p-o-t), Soundcloud (https://soundcloud.com/spotoner/sets/the-ab-side-by-dj-halabi-feat-spot) & Datpiff (http://www.datpiff.com/SPOT-The-Ab-Side-By-Dj-Halabi-Feat-Spot-mixtape.832104.html)1. Bonafide ( https://spotoner.bandcamp.com/ track/bonafide ) 02:482. Beast ( https://spotoner.bandcamp.com/ track/beast ) 02:363. Bonafide (REMIX) (https://spotoner.bandcamp.com/track/bonafide-remix) 02:504. Beast (REMIX) (https://spotoner.bandcamp.com/track/beast-remix) 02:36http://www.youtube.com/down2earthrecordshttps://soundcloud.com/spotoner/sets/the-ab-side-by-dj-halabi-feat-spotfeat-spothttps://spotoner.bandcamp.com/album/the-a-b-side-by-dj-halabi-feat-s-p-o-thttp://www.datpiff.com/SPOT-The-Ab-Side-By-Dj-Halabi-Feat-Spot-mixtape.832104.htmlhttps://www.facebook.com/SPOT-Strategy-Produces-Overall-Thought-120706061802http://www.twitter.com/SpotOnerhttp://www.instagram.com/Spot.OnerS.P.O.T. (an abbreviation for Strategy Produces Overall Thought) was born and raised in Brooklyn NY and is part of Down 2 Earth Records. S.P.O.T.: "An emcee still holds its authentic purpose, which is to move the crowd, but I would like to do this physically, mentally and spiritually."For more info www.down2earthrecords.com