Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes The File Depot as a New Gold Member

Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes The File Depot as a Gold Member
 
 
The File Depot DCC Member
The File Depot DCC Member
 
DORAL, Fla. - March 8, 2017 - PRLog -- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes The File Depot as a gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as The File Depot will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.

"On behalf of everyone at the Doral Chamber of Commerce, we extend our warmest welcome to The File Depot!" says Manny Sarmiento, President & CEO of the Doral Chamber of Commerce.

About The File Depot

The File Depot will help you organize your file-management system so you can free up time and resources. They offer HIPAA compliant records storage, delivery, disposal and document management services that are confidential, efficient and secure, including:

• Offsite Storage
• Confidential Shredding
• The File Depot Cloud
• Scanning
• Data Back Up
• Retention, Consulting, and Project Services
• Fulfillment Services
• Recycling

They personalize pricing options to fit your needs. Typically, their services are less expensive than a mini-storage and you will be less likely to have to deal with situations that can potentially destroy your files.

About the Doral Chamber of Commerce

The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez.  The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".

The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business.  After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business.  We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.

Contact The File Depot

armandoescarra@thefiledepot.com
http://nwmiami.thefiledepot.com

Doral Chamber of Commerce
***@nmx2.com
