Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes BurgerFi as a Gold Member

BurgerFi

Contact

Doral Chamber of Commerce

***@nmx2.com Doral Chamber of Commerce

End

-- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes BurgerFi as a gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as BurgerFi will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.Established in 2011, BurgerFi is among the nation's fastest-growing better burger concepts with a projected 100 restaurants to be open by the end of 2016. The concept was founded by gourmet chefs committed to serving fresh food of the highest quality. All recipes are created from natural, fresh ingredients that require team members to cut chop, mix and prepare daily. BurgerFi uses only 100% natural Angus beef patties with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals or additives. BurgerFi's made-in-house menu favorites include the Vegefi burger, Vienna and Kobe-style hot dogs, hand-cut fresh fries and onion rings, frozen custard, and natural sugar cane sodas.The vision for BurgerFi was born from the success and acclaim generated from Rosatti's The Office in Delray Beach (Florida) and its all-natural Angus "CEO Burger" that instantly became the restaurant's top seller and most talked about item. Rosatti envisioned taking his award winning burger beyond Delray's famed Atlantic Avenue and spreading its appeal across America. From this vision, the "BurgerFication of the Nation" began. Serving delicious, all natural Angus burgers with a wide array of toppings, hand-cut French fries, craft beers and wine and natural frozen custards and concretes, in a modern urban setting, BurgerFi is defining what America thinks about burgers.Founded in 2010, BurgerFi is just one of Rosatti's many projects. The New York native and serial entreprenuer acheived much success over the years in business ventures, including Plaza Auto Mall, Millennium Super Yachts, Vic & Angelos Restaurants in Delray Beach and Palm Beach Gardens, and the aforementioned The Office in Delray Beach.The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.Matt@ndmhospitality.com