Mother's Day Posy Party Presented by Innovative Bay Area Floral Designer Teresa Sabankaya

-- Innovative Bay Area floral designer Teresa Sabankaya is holding a Mother's Day Posy Party on Friday, May 12th with an evening in the garden located at a private home in Bonny Doon. Address will be sent to attendees once they register on EventBrite. Guests will sip, mingle and create a beautiful posy for mom. The event includes wine, appetizers and posy making in the garden. The event is $75 per person. Guests may register at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ mothers-day-posy-party- tickets-32491226132This will be a fun and beauty-filled hands-on event where we will be exploring the beautiful language of flowers and how to create Mother's Day Posies. Participants will have lots of fun selecting from gorgeous garden blooms, herbs and plants and creating sentiments that portray a unique gift for Mothers. This is a perfect workshop for mothers and daughters, sisters, grandmothers and more!Sabankaya, founder and creative director of Bonny Doon Garden Co. and creator of the unique Bonny Doon Posies arrangements, will work with participants Mother's Day adornments while enjoying a fun night out.About Teresa Sabankaya:Sabankaya is the founder, owner and creative director since 1999 of The Bonny Doon Garden Company, a full-service floral design studio, florist, and botanical gift shop.Sabankaya holds an influential position as one of the most innovative florists in the San Francisco Bay Area. She has exhibited her floral art annually at the "Bouquets to Art" exhibition at the De Young Museum in Golden Gate Park, the National Trust Filoli's Estate in Woodside, and various other floral design and garden shows.Sabankaya's floral designs have become highly desirable due to their unique style of arranging and elegant garden appeal. Her wedding floral styles have been featured in numerous wedding blogs and magazines including Smitten, Sweet Violet Bride, Style Me Pretty and Green Wedding Shoes.She has been featured in Amy Stewart's "Flower Confidential"book as well as her blog, and was featured "like a florist from 100 years ago" in the PBS documentary "Botany of Desire," based on Michael Pollen's bestseller Botany of Desire.Sabankaya's trademarked creations, Bonny Doon Posies, have been a core part of her retail business from the beginning, and have been featured in such media as "CBS Sunday Morning," Romantic Homes magazine, San Francisco Chronicle, Santa Cruz Sentinel and The New York Times.She is a Certified Green Gardener; a member of Slowflowers.com, an online directory of florists who source their materials locally; and Greatgardenspeakers.com.For more information, contact Teresa Sabankaya at teresa@bonnydoongardenco.com or by calling (831) 566-9925.