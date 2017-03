Local Advocacy Group and Metro-Atlanta SISTUHS, Inc Partner for Sexual Assault Awareness Walk

teal walk

-- In honor of National Sexual Assault Awareness Month, The Let Your Voice Be Heard Foundation and Metro-Atlanta SISTUHS, Inc will be hosting a public awareness event. The Teal Walk: A Walk to End Sexual Abuse is intended to get the community actively involved and motivated to end the epidemic of sexual abuse. While the event is open to the public, participants are urged to register early for this 3k walk around Fairington Park in Lithonia, GA. Participants can expect live music from famed Atlanta DJ, DJ Sed the Saint, various vendors, snacks, information from various entities as it relates to the epidemic, and a special thank you from the event's organizers just for showing up.LYVBH is a grassroots advocacy organization dedicated to actively breaking the silence surrounding sexual abuse, providing resources to survivors with an emphasis on combating child sexual abuse, and uplifting survivors and encouraging them to raise their voices. In 2013 Let Your Voice Be Heard was created by esteemed author and child sexual abuse survivor, Kenni York in Atlanta, Georgia. The initiative started off as a creative way to get survivors to speak up, educate the community about sexual abuse, and raise funds for Atlanta area organizations to provide support to sexual abuse survivors. Over time, we've grown from being JUST an annual event, to working to fulfill an obvious void in the community: actively breaking the silence within our neighborhoods 365 days of the year.SISTUHS, Incorporated was originally founded as S.I.S.T.U.H.S. in 1992. S.I.S.T.U.H.S. was an acronym that was combined from the words Strength, Initiative, Spirituality, Tenacity, Unity, Health, and Substance. S.I.S.T.U.H.S. officially became SISTUHS, Incorporated in 2001. The organization's mission is to improve the social disposition of underrepresented populations through community service, education, and other social services in our respective communities."As with anything, it takes dedicated individuals banning together and raising their voices to effectively impart change," states The Let Your Voice Be Heard Foundation's founder, Kenni York. "At The Teal Walk, supporters and survivors will come together in solidarity in the community to speak out and to raise funds to aid our continued efforts to combat sexual abuse."The Teal Walk is scheduled to run from 10 am until 12pm on April 22nd. All are welcome and encouraged to attend this family-oriented event.Proceeds from The Teal Walk will benefit The Still Standing Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization that provides resources to abuse victims as well as The Let Your Voice Be Heard Foundation.For more information about sponsorships, vending opportunities, or to register for the walk, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/ e/the-teal-walk- walk-to-end- se...