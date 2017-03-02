News By Tag
Local Advocacy Group and Metro-Atlanta SISTUHS, Inc Partner for Sexual Assault Awareness Walk
What is The Let Your Voice Be Heard Foundation?
LYVBH is a grassroots advocacy organization dedicated to actively breaking the silence surrounding sexual abuse, providing resources to survivors with an emphasis on combating child sexual abuse, and uplifting survivors and encouraging them to raise their voices. In 2013 Let Your Voice Be Heard was created by esteemed author and child sexual abuse survivor, Kenni York in Atlanta, Georgia. The initiative started off as a creative way to get survivors to speak up, educate the community about sexual abuse, and raise funds for Atlanta area organizations to provide support to sexual abuse survivors. Over time, we've grown from being JUST an annual event, to working to fulfill an obvious void in the community: actively breaking the silence within our neighborhoods 365 days of the year.
What is SISTUHS, Inc?
SISTUHS, Incorporated was originally founded as S.I.S.T.U.H.S. in 1992. S.I.S.T.U.H.S. was an acronym that was combined from the words Strength, Initiative, Spirituality, Tenacity, Unity, Health, and Substance. S.I.S.T.U.H.S. officially became SISTUHS, Incorporated in 2001. The organization's mission is to improve the social disposition of underrepresented populations through community service, education, and other social services in our respective communities.
How Does the Teal Walk Support the Cause of Sexual Assault Awareness?
"As with anything, it takes dedicated individuals banning together and raising their voices to effectively impart change," states The Let Your Voice Be Heard Foundation's founder, Kenni York. "At The Teal Walk, supporters and survivors will come together in solidarity in the community to speak out and to raise funds to aid our continued efforts to combat sexual abuse."
The Teal Walk is scheduled to run from 10 am until 12pm on April 22nd. All are welcome and encouraged to attend this family-oriented event.
Proceeds from The Teal Walk will benefit The Still Standing Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization that provides resources to abuse victims as well as The Let Your Voice Be Heard Foundation.
For more information about sponsorships, vending opportunities, or to register for the walk, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/
Contact
Kenni York
***@gmail.com
