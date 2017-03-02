News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Midas Hospitality Names GM and Sales Director to its New Hotel
Hampton Inn St. Louis Wentzville to open in Wentzville, Mo. this March
As General Manager, Gadesi will oversee all property operations and sales which includes specializing in team building, delivering superior guest service while ensuring product quality standards are met, and achieving revenue goals. Gadesi, a 24-year hospitality industry veteran, has worked at Midas Hospitality for four years.
As Area Director of Sales, Beaver will provide total account management and establish strong client relations by providing personalized account service and creating satisfied guests. She will target groups and corporations to grow market share and exceed the hotels' sales goals. Beaver has 17 years of industry experience and has been with Midas Hospitality for two years.
"We are extremely excited about Angie and Danette leading the sales and operations team at our new Wentzville hotel," said Midas Hospitality president Rob Willard. "It is very rewarding to see our team members grow into new positions and take on additional responsibilities with Midas Hospitality. We know the Hampton Inn will be a huge success with their leadership."
Founded in 2006, Midas Hospitality has developed, opened and currently manages numerous properties including 40 hotels in 14 states. The company serves global brands including Hilton, IHG, Marriott, and Starwood. Midas Hospitality's headquarters are located at 1804 Borman Circle Dr. in Maryland Heights, Mo. For more information, call (314) 692-0100 or visit http://www.midashospitality.com.
Contact
Kurt Furlong
***@midashospitality.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse