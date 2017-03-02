How to Update Norton Antivirus ? and How to Manually Uninstall Norton Antivirus 2012 ?

In today's world, if we start counting the number of users, who use the Norton AntiVirus for the protection of their devices, then the count will easily cross the billion mark. Such is the excellence and popularity of this antivirus.

Media Contact

All Support Number

8887121422

***@gmail.com All Support Number8887121422

End

-- Such is the excellence and popularity of this antivirus. Well, if you are here, then we know that you want some highly accurate step-by-step instructions for updating and manually uninstalling the 2012 version of this antivirus. So, we want to tell you that you are at the correct place.So, let's not waste your time and discuss how you can update your antivirus with the help of the steps recommended by the technical experts of the Norton antivirus customer support team.• The first thing to do is to launch the Norton Antivirus on your PC.• The next step is to click on the Options button located on the top bar.• Next, you have to scroll down the screen and check the box next to the AUTOMATIC LIVE UPDATE option in order to enable it.• After that, you simply have to tap on the APPLY button.• While performing these steps, you have to make sure that the Internet connectivity is good on your PC.• So, finally, you will notice after a few seconds that the update for this antivirus will start downloading automatically.Here are the steps for manually uninstalling the Norton Antivirus on your PC.• The first thing which you need to do is to log into your PC as an administrator and along with that, make sure that you have created the backup of all the registry files.• The next step is to navigate to the C drive and then clicking on the Programs folder.• After that, you simply have to click on the All Programs folder.• Then, you have to click on the Program Files folder.• Next, you have to click on the folder named as Norton Antivirus file.• Then, you have to search in that list a command named as Uninstall this antivirus.• Next, you have to click on that and then a new window will open.• In that new window, you have to click on the option named as Remove all the data of Norton AntiVirus.• Finally, you have to click on Next button, wait for it to uninstall and then restart your PC.So, if you are unable to fix any of these two issues, then we will recommend you to stop worrying and quickly reach out to Norton AntiVirus Support Team via Norton antivirus customer service phone number.Any Information So Visit This Site :-