New Thesaurus Gizmo Claims To Be Up to 500x Faster For Finding Synonyms

A new and improved thesaurus gizmo is a dream for synonym seekers.
 
 
BERKELEY, Calif. - March 8, 2017 - PRLog -- A new and improved thesaurus program called ThesaurusGizmo is available and it claims to find synonyms up to 500x faster than others.

"The ThesaurusGizmo software can be downloaded to your desktop and used to look up 10 words at a time. In addition, each word lookup can return many more synonyms and related words than a typical thesaurus" says J. Gilbert, founder of the company.

In addition to finding balzing fast synonym lookup, the software also provides a host of other features for better writing.

The gizmo features sorting tools, rhyming words, dictionary lookup, tools for collecting words with checkbox features, ways to explore synonyms and more.

"It's a great piece of kit for any writer or wordsmith of any level."

ThesaurusGizmo also serves as a multi-lingual thesaurus.

"This software can make use of existing language packs to deliver a powerful multi-lingual thesaurus. This is a highly useful tool for any translator looking to immediately locate the perfect word."

So far writers, bloggers, students, songwriters, translators and marketers have all benefited from ThesaurusGizmo.

More details can be found at the http://www.thesaurusgizmo.com/w/
