A3 Announces Finalists in Automate Launch Pad Startup Competition
Emerging Companies with Range of Offerings from Platform-as-a-Service to Actuators to 3D Vision Technology
The eight finalists will compete for the top prize at Automate 2017 on April 5 at 3:00pm in a theatre on the exhibition floor at McCormick Place in Chicago, where they will pitch their technology solution to a panel of judges. All finalists will also be awarded booth space at Automate, giving them the opportunity to engage with over 20,000 expected attendees. The eight finalists were chosen from a field of over 30 contestants offering a mix of products and services.
"Automation is among the most dynamic emerging markets, with venture funding increasing robustly each year," stated Jeff Burnstein, president of A3. "The finalists in the Automate Launch Pad Startup Competition represent the many types of innovation that will transform the manufacturing and services sectors over the next decade."
Automate Launch Pad Competition Finalists
· Andros Robotics—Low cost collaborative robots and commoditizing force control expertise in custom motion system development market. Robots equipped with CFCM-actuators will have truly collaborative qualities, enabling safety and modes of operation like teach-and-replay, thanks to force feedback and high inherent back-drivability.
· Augmented Pixels—Localization and mapping technology (SLAM SDK) optimized for low CPU usage. The company works on the development of an advanced platform for autonomous navigation for drones and robots in GPS-denied environments. It also develops a hardware-optimized solution for indoor navigation for mobile phones and AR/VR glasses with low power consumption.
· HEBI Robotics—Modular series elastic actuator designed to function as full-featured robotic components. The modules quickly create custom robots of virtually any configuration from wheeled robots to collaborative robotic arms with multi-degrees of freedom.
· Kinema Systems—Addresses the depalletizing problem where boxes are picked off a pallet and placed onto a conveyor. The Kinema Pick product combines a custom 3D/2D sensor with 3D vision, deep learning, and motion-planning software to provide an easily configurable solution for end-customers. By design, the Kinema Pick self-learns and does not require extensive individual training before it can start operating.
· Robotic Materials—Integrated tactile sensing and robotic manipulation. The patent-pending sensors and control system is the first and only effective tactile sensing solution designed to improve and expand collaborative robot applications. The combination of proximity, contact, and force sensing enables robots to accurately identify, grasp, and manipulate previously unknown parts, such as changing CNC parts in a manufacturing environment without expensive reprogramming.
· SAKE Robotics—Robotic grippers that are inexpensive, durable, light weight and very capable for use on service robotics. The core technologies include a tendon-based architecture that is low wear, super strong, and very scalable.
Meet the Judges
A distinguished panel of automation industry leaders and investors will select the competition winner. The judges will be participating in a "Fireside Chat" in the theatre on the show floor, April 5, 10:30am – 12pm about their experiences in investing in robotics and automation. Andra Keay, Managing Director of Silicon Valley Robotics, will moderate. Below is the list of judges:
· Saman Farid, Managing Partner, Comet Labs
· Oliver Mitchell, Founding Partner, Autonomy Ventures
· Chris Moehle, Managing Director, The Robotics Hub
· Steve Taub, Senior Director, GE Ventures
· Melonee Wise, CEO, Fetch Robotics
Final Round at Automate 2017
The winner of the grand prize will be announced at the end of the competition on April 5. Automate 2017 will be held at Chicago's McCormick Place April 3-6. Attendees may register at the following link — www.automateshow.com. Prospective exhibitors can find more information on exhibition opportunities (https://www.automateshow.com/
About Association for Advancing Automation (A3)
The Association for Advancing Automation is the global advocate for the benefits of automating. A3 promotes automation technologies and ideas that transform the way business is done. A3 is the umbrella group for Robotic Industries Association (RIA), AIA - Advancing Vision + Imaging, and Motion Control & Motor Association (MCMA). RIA, AIA, and MCMA combined represent over 1,000 automation manufacturers, component suppliers, system integrators, end users, research groups and consulting firms from throughout the world that drive automation forward. For more information, please visit our websites: A3 - www.A3automate.org. RIA - www.robotics.org. AIA - www.visiononline.org. MCMA - www.motioncontrolonline.org.
