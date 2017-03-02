 
Toll promotes Bork to Assistant Project Manager as part of training, development program

 
 
Sarah Bork
Sarah Bork
 
BROOMFIELD, Colo. - March 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Sarah Bork came to Colorado to study architectural design at the University of Colorado, Boulder. However, half-way through the degree during some field work exercises, she discovered her true calling in construction.

After college, Bork tried design-build work, real estate management and purchasing trying to find her calling. Working for another home builder as a warranty rep, she learned the basics of customer service and construction.  Almost two years ago, she made a lateral move to Toll Brothers in warranty and eventually to Assistant Construction Manager.

"Working in the field with construction and warranties gave me a great understanding of what is important in building homes," Bork explains. "After serving as Assistant Construction Manager for Toll Brothers' The Hills at Parker, I am excited to be starting in Toll Brothers' training and development program, overseeing all aspects of how communities are designed, run and built."

"We strive to hire the best, brightest, educated and motivated people to join our company's intensive training program," says Mark Bailey, Colorado Division President. "Sarah has a great background with her education and her previous experience so she's a great fit for Toll Brothers. Our project manager training program is preparing her to manage multi-million dollar projects—from land acquisition and all aspects of construction to marketing the community to home buyers."

For more information about careers with Toll Brothers, visit http://www.tollcareercenter.com/ and search by job category and state.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, an award-winning Fortune 600 company founded in 1967, embraces an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service. Toll Brothers is currently building in 20 states nationwide and is a publicly owned company whose stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. For three years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the #1 Home Builder Worldwide on the FORTUNE Magazine "World's Most Admired Companies®" list.   The Company was named America's Most Trusted Home Builder™ 2015† by Lifestory Research, receiving the highest numerical score among the largest 133 home builders in the country. Toll Brothers was also recently honored as national Builder of the Year by BUILDER magazine, and was twice named national Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine.

This is not an offering where prohibited by law.

Source:Toll Brothers
