Toll promotes Bork to Assistant Project Manager as part of training, development program
After college, Bork tried design-build work, real estate management and purchasing trying to find her calling. Working for another home builder as a warranty rep, she learned the basics of customer service and construction. Almost two years ago, she made a lateral move to Toll Brothers in warranty and eventually to Assistant Construction Manager.
"Working in the field with construction and warranties gave me a great understanding of what is important in building homes," Bork explains. "After serving as Assistant Construction Manager for Toll Brothers' The Hills at Parker, I am excited to be starting in Toll Brothers' training and development program, overseeing all aspects of how communities are designed, run and built."
"We strive to hire the best, brightest, educated and motivated people to join our company's intensive training program," says Mark Bailey, Colorado Division President. "Sarah has a great background with her education and her previous experience so she's a great fit for Toll Brothers. Our project manager training program is preparing her to manage multi-million dollar projects—from land acquisition and all aspects of construction to marketing the community to home buyers."
