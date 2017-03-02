News By Tag
Smith Consulting Architects Completes New Industrial Complex at Bressi Ranch in Carlsbad
Design of the two-building, 114,522 SF center blends with surrounding residential community while providing move-in ready warehouse and office space
Smith Consulting Architects performed the project on behalf of Shea Properties, with Shea's Development Manager Steve Perales providing oversight.
Situated on an 8.27-acre lot, the new industrial facility encompasses two identical 57,261-square-
Primary design goals were to maximize the floor area, and create an exterior design that is compatible with the upscale residential neighborhood across the street. To achieve these goals, Smith Consulting Architects created visual interest with detailed entries and floor-to-ceiling glass to mitigate the project's height. In addition, all loading areas are hidden from public view.
Numerous cost-saving measures were also employed to deliver maximum design impact while meeting the $7.8 million project budget. These included the use of tilt-up concrete frames, in lieu of conventional steel framing, to support the office curtain wall framing.
Pete Bussett served as project executive for Smith Consulting Architects, with Gary Baker as project designer and Rick Cotton as project architect. Katie Hale was the interior designer.
Project consultants included HTK Structural Engineering, Excel Engineering as civil engineer, MPE Consulting as electrical engineer, McParlane & Associates as mechanical engineer and Ridge Landscape Architects. TFW Construction was the general contractor.
To date, 32,227 square feet of space has been leased in one of the two buildings. Voit Commercial brokers Chuck and Erik McNary are handling leasing for Shea Center Carlsbad.
About Smith Consulting Architects
Founded in 1988 by Cheryl (Dennie) Smith, Smith Consulting Architects is a full-service planning, architecture and interior design firm. In addition to corporate headquarters and office facilities, the firm has specialized expertise in retail, R&D, life science, medical, manufacturing, and industrial facilities. Smith Consulting Architects is a member of the U.S. Green Building Council with extensive expertise in energy efficiency and sustainable design. The firm is comprised of 25 design and support professionals, and located at 13280 Evening Creek Dr., San Diego, CA 92128. More information about the firm can be found on the Web at http://www.sca-
