 
News By Tag
* Movies
* Film
* Entertainment
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Movies
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Dallas
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
8765432

The Johnny Starr Story movie goes to Muskogee, OK

The Johnny Starr Story has been named an official selection at the Bare Bones International Film & Music Festival.
 
DALLAS - March 8, 2017 - PRLog -- The Johnny Starr Story movie goes to Muskogee, OK

The Johnny Starr Story has been named an official selection at the Bare Bones International Film & Music Festival. The festival runs from April 18-23 in Muskogee, Ok.

The Johnny Starr Story follows reporter Jason Hawkins as he investigates the death of rock star Johnny Starr and a cold case murder of District Attorney Jack Hawkins. He soon learns that he has gotten a little too close to the truth.

The movie was filmed in Natchitoches, LA the oldest town west of the Mississippi River. It was filmed in June 2016 over the course of three and a half days across 10 locations.

Inspired by actual events the film explores how corruption, greed, and a usurpation of power can effect generations of families in small town America for years to come.

The screening at the Bare Bones International Film & Music Festival is part of The Johnny Starr Story's 2017 film festival circuit run. We are looking for strong support and audiences at the film festivals we are accepted in and screened at.

You can follow us on our social media at:

Facebook.com/TheJohnnyStarrStory

Twitter: @JohnnyStarrFilm

Instagram: @TheJohnnyStarrStory

8778 Productions is an independent film production company based out of Dallas, TX. The company was started by Actor/Writer/Producer/Director Israel Varela in an effort to showcase talent from the Southern states (TX, LA, GA, OK) and tell meaningful stories to our viewing audience.

Screening Date: 4/22/17

Screening Time: 11:30am

Screening Location: 801 W. OKMULGEE-MUSKOGEE, OK 74401

This event is open to the public.

Media Contact
214-677-7668
***@israelvarela.net
End
Source:
Email:***@israelvarela.net Email Verified
Tags:Movies, Film, Entertainment
Industry:Movies
Location:Dallas - Texas - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share