The Johnny Starr Story movie goes to Muskogee, OK

--has been named an official selection at the Bare Bones International Film & Music Festival. The festival runs from April 18-23 in Muskogee, Ok.follows reporter Jason Hawkins as he investigates the death of rock star Johnny Starr and a cold case murder of District Attorney Jack Hawkins. He soon learns that he has gotten a little too close to the truth.The movie was filmed in Natchitoches, LA the oldest town west of the Mississippi River. It was filmed in June 2016 over the course of three and a half days across 10 locations.Inspired by actual events the film explores how corruption, greed, and a usurpation of power can effect generations of families in small town America for years to come.The screening at the Bare Bones International Film & Music Festival is part of2017 film festival circuit run. We are looking for strong support and audiences at the film festivals we are accepted in and screened at.You can follow us on our social media at:Facebook.com/TheJohnnyStarrStoryTwitter: @JohnnyStarrFilmInstagram: @TheJohnnyStarrStory8778 Productions is an independent film production company based out of Dallas, TX. The company was started by Actor/Writer/Producer/Director Israel Varela in an effort to showcase talent from the Southern states (TX, LA, GA, OK) and tell meaningful stories to our viewing audience.Screening Date: 4/22/17Screening Time: 11:30amScreening Location: 801 W. OKMULGEE-MUSKOGEE, OK 74401This event is open to the public.