News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The Johnny Starr Story movie goes to Muskogee, OK
The Johnny Starr Story has been named an official selection at the Bare Bones International Film & Music Festival.
The Johnny Starr Story has been named an official selection at the Bare Bones International Film & Music Festival. The festival runs from April 18-23 in Muskogee, Ok.
The Johnny Starr Story follows reporter Jason Hawkins as he investigates the death of rock star Johnny Starr and a cold case murder of District Attorney Jack Hawkins. He soon learns that he has gotten a little too close to the truth.
The movie was filmed in Natchitoches, LA the oldest town west of the Mississippi River. It was filmed in June 2016 over the course of three and a half days across 10 locations.
Inspired by actual events the film explores how corruption, greed, and a usurpation of power can effect generations of families in small town America for years to come.
The screening at the Bare Bones International Film & Music Festival is part of The Johnny Starr Story's 2017 film festival circuit run. We are looking for strong support and audiences at the film festivals we are accepted in and screened at.
You can follow us on our social media at:
Facebook.com/
Twitter: @JohnnyStarrFilm
Instagram: @TheJohnnyStarrStory
8778 Productions is an independent film production company based out of Dallas, TX. The company was started by Actor/Writer/
Screening Date: 4/22/17
Screening Time: 11:30am
Screening Location: 801 W. OKMULGEE-MUSKOGEE, OK 74401
This event is open to the public.
Media Contact
214-677-7668
***@israelvarela.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse