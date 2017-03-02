News By Tag
Kite Hill Exhibits Full Innovative Product Line At Natural Products Expo West 2017
Pioneering Artisanal Almond Milk Dairy Alternative Brand Showcases Product Roster at Prestigious West Coast Trade Show
As the only company to marry time-honored traditional dairy making techniques with a fresh almond milk base, Kite Hill has introduced groundbreaking products to the plant-based category that do not require consumers to sacrifice on taste. The almonds used in Kite Hill's product line are locally sourced, high-quality, non-GMO almonds from California's San Joaquin Valley. These almonds are used to make fresh almond milk daily that is used as a base for a wide array of products under the Kite Hill umbrella, including artisanal cheeses, cream-cheese style spreads, traditionally cultured yogurts, entrées and even desserts.
At Natural Products Expo West, Kite Hill will be sampling the company's full product line, including recent expansions to the yogurt roster with Key Lime, Pineapple and Caramel flavors, as well as multi-serve Plain Unsweetened and Vanilla traditionally cultured almond milk yogurt varieties.
On Saturday, March 11 from 1:00pm-2:30pm, celebrated chef and Kite Hill Co-Founder, Tal Ronnen, will be at the Kite Hill booth expertly preparing his almond milk ricotta-filled raviolis for sampling. Kite Hill will be offering samples of the full product line at their booth, as well as serving miniature yogurt parfaits in the convention center's lower level to greet attendees with delicious offerings.
"At Kite Hill, we strive to develop the absolute best tasting plant-based dairy alternatives for our customers who are actively seeking products that are better for their health and for the environment,"
Natural Products Expo West will take place March 10-12, 2017 at the Anaheim Convention Center, located at 800 W. Katella Ave., Anaheim, CA 92802. Attendees are invited to sample Kite Hill's product line at Booth #8315. For more details on the trade show, please visit www.expowest.com, and for more information on Kite Hill, please visit www.kite-hill.com.
About Kite Hill
Kite Hill creates delicious plant-based alternatives to beloved traditional dairy products. With a proprietary understanding of cultured nut milks founded on a melding of deep culinary and scientific expertise, the company has developed a range of offerings that are not only great tasting, but healthier and more sustainable than their dairy counterparts. The Kite Hill line is sold through Whole Foods Markets and leading natural and specialty retailers nationwide, and is made with non-GMO almonds from California's San Joaquin Valley. The line includes: four unique artisanal delicacies created using traditional cheese-making techniques (Soft Fresh; Soft Fresh Truffle, Dill & Chive; Soft Ripened; and Ricotta); two cultured Cream Cheese Style Spreads (Plain and Chive), and two varieties of fresh ravioli (Spinach & Ricotta and Mushroom & Ricotta); five cultured Yogurts (Plain, Vanilla, Blueberry, Peach, and Strawberry) For more information on Kite Hill, please visit: www.kite-hill.com
