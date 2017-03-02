News By Tag
Direct Federal Credit Union Offers First Time Home Buyer Seminar
The seminar will provide first-time homebuyers with a complete review of the home buying process walking them through every step of the process from finding their dream home to buying their dream home.
• Finding your perfect home
• Apply for and getting your first mortgage
• Why your credit score matters
• Why you need an Attorney
• Getting your home inspected
All attendees may apply for a mortgage pre-approval prior to the event and have the option to review their letter with a Direct Federal Mortgage Specialists that evening. Every attendee will receive a voucher for $350 off closing costs at Direct Federal and be entered into a drawing for a $300 Visa gift card.
Amy Horan Corda, Vice President of Lending for Direct Federal said: "over the last two years, Direct Federal's First Time Home Buyer seminars have been well attended with many local first time home buyers. We are excited to present tools, insights, and resources to our community of new home buyers."
Anyone interested can register by calling 781-455-6500 during business hours or visit www.direct.com/
About Direct Federal Credit Union
Recently named the fastest growing credit union in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal, Direct Federal Credit Union offers great rates, easy access and remarkable service. Voted one of the 200 healthiest credit unions in the country, the progressive not-for-profit credit union re-invests their earnings in their membership. From mortgages, home equity lines, and auto loans to checking, savings, and CDs, Direct Federal provides an integrated array of products and services, all enhanced with the simplicity and convenience of the latest online and mobile technologies. Direct Federal Credit Union is located at 50 Cabot Street, Needham, MA. For more information, please call 781-455-6500 or visit www.direct.com.
