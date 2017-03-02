 
News By Tag
* Hospital Gown
* Fashion
* Patient
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Toronto
  Ontario
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
8765432

Giftgowns have Hospital Patients' Backs, Literally

New Venture offers gowns that provide dignity for hospital patients and a practical gift idea for visitors
 
 
Sherry Pang @SLPang
Sherry Pang @SLPang
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Hospital Gown
* Fashion
* Patient

Industry:
* Health

Location:
* Toronto - Ontario - Canada

Subject:
* Companies

TORONTO - March 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Giftgowns (http://www.giftgowns.com), a gown that combines the comfort of pyjamas with the requirements of the hospital environment, has officially launched its first line in local hospital gift shops and online. Family and friends struggling to find a gift for someone facing an extended hospital stay can now send a Giftgown.

Giftgowns are easy to put on and have snaps on the sleeves and back so healthcare providers can easily access areas that need to be examined. Most importantly, Giftgowns completely cover the backside, helping patients keep their dignity when they are in the hospital for an extended stay.

The idea for Giftgowns was inspired by a personal hospital experience. In 2013, Jackie Moss, founder and president, had a sudden cardiac arrest that required an extended stay in the hospital. While appreciating all of the flowers and gifts from friends and family, she realized that none of them were overly practical while she was stuck in bed.

"When you are facing a health crisis, there is a great deal of comfort in knowing you have people who care about you and want to show their concern," explains Moss, president and founder of Giftgowns. "But your space in the hospital room is limited so practical gifts are ideal. And you quickly realize that it is hard to wear your own pyjamas or clothes because healthcare professionals can't get easy access when they need it."

Now fully recovered, Moss started Giftgowns so patients could choose to wear something comfortable and functional during a hospital stay, once they can wear their own pajamas.

"The standard blue hospital gown serves its purpose but it does very little to lift your spirits," says Moss. "Giftgowns offer more fun while allowing for patients to have tubes and monitoring equipment attached and deal with a reduced amount of mobility caused by an injury."

The gowns come in a variety of colours with fun graphics aimed at lifting patient spirits and making them feel more like themselves. For example, one says: "A scar is a tattoo with a better story".

Giftgowns can be found online at giftgowns.com or in select hospital gift shops including Toronto General Hospital, St. Michael's Hospital, Southlake Regional Health Centre, Cambridge Memorial Hospital and St. Joseph's Health Centre.

ABOUT GIFTGOWNS

Born from the founder's lengthy hospital stay, Giftgowns is a company that is re-thinking the hospital gown. We develop gowns that are completely functional for a hospital stay but are as comfortable and fun as your own pajamas.

Contact
Kate Petriw
***@giftgowns.com
End
Source:Giftgowns
Email:***@giftgowns.com Email Verified
Tags:Hospital Gown, Fashion, Patient
Industry:Health
Location:Toronto - Ontario - Canada
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share