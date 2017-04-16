News By Tag
Cook Mix Mingle — Once Serving Up Events, Food & Cocktails Recipes — Has Been Sold
What's next remains to be seen. The love for food and culture remains.
When asked how the site came about, Founder Lawrence Jean-Louis answered, "I built it because I wanted to promote more of the local art and artists within the community. To share recipes and discover some similarities between different cultures through food. To entice readers to mix and share cocktails with friends. Deciding to sell was a tough decision that was approached more like tearing off a band-aid... quick. I'd grown and developed interests which go beyond... it just felt like it was time. In a nutshell, I built it from the bottom of my heart and I hope that the South Florida community enjoyed and benefited from it."
What's next remains to be seen. The love for food and culture remains. Lawrence is also a creative who makes handcrafted beaded jewelry which to spread the message for embracing individuality, feminine strength, and empowerment. The line, called beYOUteous, is a play on both the phrase "be you" as well as the word "beauteous". Each piece is meticulously made to ensure that you'll enjoy them for years to come. Shop online at http://www.beyouteous.com
