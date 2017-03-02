 
Attention: Sun Acquisitions has been engaged to sell a material handling systems manufacturer

 
 
CHICAGO - March 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Sun Acquisitions announced today that it has been engaged to sell a unique manufacturing business that designs, fabricates and installs sophisticated material handling systems, such as mezzanines, infrared ovens and conveyors. The Business was started over 20 years ago and has maintained its profitability and growth.

Customers of the Business primarily include large distribution companies and paint finishing companies both domestically and internationally. The Business has very satisfied customers that provide excellent referrals and references. Most new business is generated through word-of-mouth referrals.

A new owner will have the ability to improve and grow the business by implementing an active marketing strategy and expanding the pipeline of potential new clients. There is considerable opportunity to grow the Company's global footprint by developing relationships with more potential international clients. Additionally, a new owner can add products to the product line.

Sun Acquisitions will manage the entire engagement to ensure a successful transaction is completed. Engaging an intermediary in the sale of a business assures business owners that they will get the best pricing and terms, the transaction will remain confidential, and most importantly, give the business owner the freedom to concentrate on his business.

About Sun Acquisitions

Sun Acquisitions is a Chicago based mergers and acquisitions firm. We work with clients that are interested in the confidential sale, acquisition or valuation of privately held middle market and main street companies. Our professionals have significant experience and knowledge to thoroughly guide clients through each stage of the sale or acquisition process. Sun Acquisitions has successfully managed and handled engagement across all industries and is recognized as a leading M&A advisory firm in the Midwest.

www.sunacquisitions.com

Phone: 773-243-1603

