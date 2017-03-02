News By Tag
National Medical Billing Services Named a Top Workplace
Revenue cycle management firm recognized for empowering employees, providing superior customer service
For the fourth straight year, National Medical Billing Services has been named to the Becker's Hospital Review "150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare 2017" list. The national publication provides business, legal and analytical information for the hospital industry. Their annual list features both U.S. healthcare provider organizations, such as hospitals, health systems, ambulatory surgical centers and home health agencies, as well as other types of healthcare-specific companies, like consulting firms, health IT vendors, medical societies and more. Winners were determined by evaluating benefit offerings, wellness initiatives, and efforts to improve professional development, diversity and inclusion, work-life balance and a sense of community among employees.
"Our most critical asset is undoubtedly our people, and we are elated and honored to, once again, be recognized as a world class employer among other great healthcare organizations such as The Cleveland Clinic, DaVita Healthcare Partners, Mayo Clinic, Cardinal Health, Massachusetts General Hospital and Stryker, among others," said Nader Samii, CEO of National Medical Billing Services.
National Medical Billing Services is committed to attracting and developing employees in line with the company's core values: bringing highly passionate people together under a common cause, working extremely hard, improving continuously, delivering excellence to our clients — and having a blast every day.
"Our primary focus at National Medical is to foster an environment that encourages everyone to utilize their passion, innovation and integrity so that we bring the best to each other and our clients," said Lisa Rock, president of National Medical Billing Services. "We strive to maintain mutual respect and teamwork throughout the entire organization, and the success of National Medical is a direct result of the caliber of our people."
On a local level, the St. Louis Business Journal also named National Medical Billing Services to their "2017 Best Places to Work" list. This recognition is based solely on employee feedback, and places National Medical alongside other prominent St. Louis employers such as Mastercard, Monsanto Co. and Northwestern Mutual.
"This recognition is held in extremely high regard, because it was voted on by our employees," Samii said, "We pride ourselves on our company culture where everyone is encouraged to have a collaborative spirit, bring forward new ideas and understand their role is essential to the prosperity of our organization."
The organization has also been recognized on multiple occasions as a Top 100 Global Outsourcing Company, as published by Fortune magazine, a "Top-Workplace"
About National Medical Billing Services
National Medical Billing Services is a national healthcare revenue cycle management company with a sophisticated, boutique-like approach to operational delivery and client service. The company focuses solely on servicing ambulatory surgery centers and their affiliated surgeons. National Medical's team of professionals consults with ASCs and their surgeons to aid them in maximizing revenue while adapting to and overcoming industry challenges and changes. National Medical also provides its clients with industry insights, education and data analytics to enable them in rendering the best business decisions possible.
For additional information, visit https://www.nationalascbilling.com/
