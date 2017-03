The comical, dramatic, and tragic celebrities befriended by producer Ken Rotcop

As I Remember It SMALL

Film producers and studio executives know the nitty-gritty behind the scenes. Award-winning writer/producer/executive Ken Rotcop now tells all about the comical, dramatic, and tragic celebrities he befriended. Look through the mirror on the wall to see the stars as they were without their masks, including Marilyn Monroe, Peter O'Toole, Mel Brooks, Peter Faulk, Monty Hall, Regis Philbin, Mickey Mantel, John Barrymore, Jr., Baron Hilton, and Jack Klugman. Discover: Who killed Marilyn Monroe, Why Regis Philbin never talked about his son, Why a screenwriter committed suicide just before Barbara Streisand and Burt Reynolds agreed to star in her screenplay, What killed Allison Hayes, Why John Barrymore, Jr. tried to throw Ken from a 12th-floor window, Facts behind the fiction. About the author: writer/producer Ken Rotcop has received a Writer's Guild Award, an Image Award, and a Neil Simon Award for writing and producing.