The comical, dramatic, and tragic celebrities befriended by producer Ken Rotcop
Look through the mirror on the wall to see the stars as they were without their masks, including Marilyn Monroe, Peter O'Toole, Mel Brooks, Peter Faulk, Monty Hall, Regis Philbin, Mickey Mantel, John Barrymore, Jr., Baron Hilton, and Jack Klugman.
Discover:
-Who killed Marilyn Monroe
-Why Regis Philbin never talked about his son
-Why a screenwriter committed suicide just before Barbara Streisand and Burt Reynolds agreed to star in her screenplay
-What killed Allison Hayes, star of The Attack of the 50 Foot Woman
-Why John Barrymore, Jr. tried to throw Ken from a 12th-floor window
-Facts behind the fiction on The Mitch Miller Show, Some Like It Hot, Blazing Saddles, Murder Inc., Columbo, Let's Make a Deal, Regis and Kelly, Spiderman, Charlotte's Web, Lawerence of Arabia, Martian Chronicles, We Never Went To The Moon, Quincy, Hollywood Hot Tubs, Roots, and Funny Girl.
Illustrated.
About the author: writer/producer Ken Rotcop is the author of The Perfect Pitch: How To Sell Yourself And Your Idea To Hollywood series, and he has received a Writer's Guild Award, an Image Award, and a Neil Simon Award for writing and producing For Us, The Living: The Story Of Medgar Evers (1983).
Available exclusively from BearManor Media in hardback, paperback, and ebook editions.
About BearManor Media: The award-winning and Pulitzer-nominated press publishes cutting-edge entertainment books, audio books, e-books, CDs, and DVDs on movies, television, radio, theater, animation, and more. Founded in 2001 by Publisher Ben Ohmart, the BearManor Media catalog now features more than 900 outstanding subjects from the obscure to the eminent.
