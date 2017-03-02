Majestic in his own ways international acclaimed fine artist Mr. Jameel Rasheed portrays it all

End

-- One has to visualize the real episode of the beginning of fine art to perceive such visionary as to why this industry is so economically dominate in our times. For centuries and centuries the greatest fine artists have blossomed and inspired almost every culture on the globe.We have to honor the very few greatest single-handedly fine artists responsible for transforming craftsmen-painters and sculptors into artists and intellectual experts-Painting Masterpieces mainly Leonardo Da Vinci (1452-1519), Pablo Picasso(1881-1973), Painting Masterpieces by Picasso, and Rembrandt van Rijn (1606-1669). With great strides history continues to excavate more prominent talent and one accailmed fine artist in our era is Mr.Jameel Rasheed.Born in Boston, Massachusetts over five decades ago, Mr.Rasheed is a ritual pioneer of (charcoal) artistry who has set forth on each project to capture every stage of emotion of his own work, creating composites from life experiences and the empowering legends of our cultures with historical significance. This artist has brought a new light on the emotional range that the industry and communities yearn for everyday.Mr.Jameel Rasheed's fine art is commissioned in almost every important authoritative office in the land from the city of Lynwood California, Boston, Massachusetts to Montgomery, Alabama. He understands the mandate of cultural importance to educate and unify societies through find art, and having been educated in top schools in the land he has been featured over the years in the various top media houses including the Boston Globe, NY Times, USA Today, Target media campaign, Fox News network and many more worldwide. His inspiration certainly arises from his mother who was a notable artist in her times.Knowing how significant his work is impacting communities Jameel Rasheed's first fine art premier titled "Quiet storm"' was commissioned with the city of Lynwood wood, California in 1994. This Serigraph of the iconic and Civil Rights activist Rosa Parks "Quiet Storm" came into existence with the Civil rights activist status to refuse to surrender her seat to a white passenger on a Montgomery, Alabama bus in 1955 which spurred a city-wide boycott prompting the city of Montgomery with no choice but to lift the law requiring segregation on public buses.This fine artist has no barriers and is promoting a positive norton throughout various communities and preservation of African American culture.