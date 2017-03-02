GoTelecare Offers Excellent Home Healthcare Partnership

Gotelecare, an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 27001:2013 certified company, is a leading and global provider of medical billing outsourcing services in the U.S. healthcare domain.

Alex Marz

212-243-3237

***@gotelecare.com Alex Marz212-243-3237

Already a force to reckon with in the segment of telemedicine and end to end revenue cycle management services in healthcare, GoTelecare truly has been an excellent growth partner. The company has pioneered financial growth and seamless operations for major providers and payers across the country. One of its genuine assets will always be the use of cutting edge processes with the assistance of an expert team. The company truly believes that telemedicine services are going to rule the stage in the healthcare market. The number of home healthcare has increased over the years with the sharp rise of aging population and their personal preferences. A lot of patients today are looking for convenience in their patient care. Aged patients are consistently looking to treat their chronic diseases at the comfort of their homes. Telemedicine platforms offer excellent flexibility to the physicians to stay connected with their patients and offer them timely medical consultation. The company is offering cost effective solutions in medical billing. They guarantee a reduction of billing costs and simultaneously improve collections. Tactical checks and balances with a streamlined prior authorization process will help in better denial management. The franchisees will be actively taking part in the client acquisition process with the assistance of the company's excellent hand holding methodology.