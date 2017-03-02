 
Industry News





Oil Change Customers Help Drive Away South Metro Denver Hunger

Keller Bros. National Nutrition Month food drive to benefit TLC Meals on Wheels
 
 
Keller Bros. Auto Repair
Keller Bros. Auto Repair
 
ARVADA, Colo. - March 8, 2017 - PRLog -- For many in our community, simply getting a meal can be challenging, let alone a nutritious meal. Among the rapidly growing senior population, there are one in six who face the threat of hunger. This is why TLC Meals on Wheels is committed to serving the aging population in our community healthy meals every day.

In support of National Nutrition Month, Keller Bros. Auto Repair is holding a food drive to benefit TLC Meals on Wheels. To contribute, customers and community members may drop off donations at the auto repair shop, 250 E. Dry Creek Rd. in Littleton, Colo. For every nutritious food item donated, $1 will be discounted off auto repair services, up to $20.

Hosted every March by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, National Nutrition Month aims to draw attention to the importance of food choices and habits to live a healthy life. TLC Meals on Wheels is the only Meals on Wheels program delivering approximately 400 meals per day to seniors in need in Littleton and Englewood. TLC Meals on Wheels also provides two bags of nonperishable groceries once a month.

Some of the foods requested include:

• Peanut Butter & Jelly
• Boxed Cereal
• Pasta & Pasta Sauce
• Soup, Chili, Stew, etc.
• Canned Vegetables
• Snack Crackers
• Canned Tuna & Chicken
• Canned Fruit
• Dried Fruit/Nuts
• Pet Food

All nonperishable food items are appreciated, whether on the list or not, with a request to avoid items high in sodium (like ramen noodles).

For the entire month of March, donations will be accepted and delivered to TLC Meals on Wheels. Let's drive away hunger in our community!

# # #

About Keller Bros., Inc.

Founded in 1974, Keller Bros. Auto Repair provides certified automotive repair services for all vehicle makes and models in a state-of-the-art facility. In 2016, the shop was recognized inColoradoBiz magazine's Best of Colorado –Business Choice Awards as number one in Best Car Service: Repair, and earned second place on Denver's A-List for best auto repair. Over the last decade, Keller Bros. has been named the top auto repair shop in the nation by Carquest Auto Parts, selected multiple times as a top three finalist for the Denver/Boulder Better Business Bureau Torch Award, and was awarded the Ethics in Business Award by the Colorado Ethics in Business Alliance. Keller Bros. is located at 250 E. Dry Creek Rd. in Littleton, Colo. For more information, please visit www.KellerBros.com or call (303) 347-1010.

