Oil Change Customers Help Drive Away South Metro Denver Hunger
Keller Bros. National Nutrition Month food drive to benefit TLC Meals on Wheels
In support of National Nutrition Month, Keller Bros. Auto Repair is holding a food drive to benefit TLC Meals on Wheels. To contribute, customers and community members may drop off donations at the auto repair shop, 250 E. Dry Creek Rd. in Littleton, Colo. For every nutritious food item donated, $1 will be discounted off auto repair services, up to $20.
Hosted every March by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, National Nutrition Month aims to draw attention to the importance of food choices and habits to live a healthy life. TLC Meals on Wheels is the only Meals on Wheels program delivering approximately 400 meals per day to seniors in need in Littleton and Englewood. TLC Meals on Wheels also provides two bags of nonperishable groceries once a month.
Some of the foods requested include:
• Peanut Butter & Jelly
• Boxed Cereal
• Pasta & Pasta Sauce
• Soup, Chili, Stew, etc.
• Canned Vegetables
• Snack Crackers
• Canned Tuna & Chicken
• Canned Fruit
• Dried Fruit/Nuts
• Pet Food
All nonperishable food items are appreciated, whether on the list or not, with a request to avoid items high in sodium (like ramen noodles).
For the entire month of March, donations will be accepted and delivered to TLC Meals on Wheels. Let's drive away hunger in our community!
About Keller Bros., Inc.
