Royalty Arrives in the Pacific Northwest, Thanks to Partnerships in the Local Community
Thanks to the community partnership of local small businesses, Vancouver families and their children will get a once in a lifetime chance to meet this iconic character for a free, interactive story-time event at Boomerang, a non-profit coffee house in Downtown Vancouver, Washington on Friday, March 10, 2017 at 6:00pm that will include "never before seen" performances.
Belle will entertain the children by sharing her favorite story, singing her favorite songs in acapella, playing games and even teaching the kids a fairy spell that will transport her good friends Rapunzel and Flynn Rider from their kingdom to the enchanted children's area at Boomerang. From there, they will transition to unveil a brand new segment of their story-time event, a mashup between "MTV Unplugged" and "VH-1 Storytellers"
Party Princess Productions has been partnering with Boomerang since May 2016 to bring these iconic characters to life at recurring story-time events that are free to the public.
Boomerang is a "generosity shop" with a special mission, whose profits are allocated on a rotating basis, with all the profits going to local causes in the community.
Party Princess Productions – Portland is the fastest growing character entertainment company in the greater Portland/Vancouver metro, possessing 100% 5-star reviews across all channels (Google, Facebook, Yelp), and within 6 months of opening their doors landed large corporate accounts like Fred Meyer. This is something their owner, Stephanie Taylor, takes great pride in since they are a local, family-owned and operated small business. "My heart has always been to leverage the fanatic fascination America has with princesses and superheroes as a catalyst to not only bring light, joy and happiness to children and families but also build the local community and support fellow small businesses,"
Stephanie states, "it was a natural fit, I always knew we wanted to use our business as a springboard to support our local community and give the public access to heroes they might not otherwise ever get a chance to meet, and what a better way to do that than partner with a local small business." She goes on to explain, "we were super intentional about who we chose for our first community partner, it couldn't be just any small business, but one who is also aligned to our value system of 'paying it forward.' Boomerang with their mission, vision, and public service was exactly everything we had story-boarded back in November 2015 when we made the decision to buy a Party Princess Productions franchise."
What started in May 2016 as a weekly character story-time with 3 children in attendance has blossomed into a monthly 'Family Fun Night' that last month attracted over 160 people. These events not only help support the 55 charities on Boomerang's list, but brings awareness to local resources that provide value to children and families in our community like My Family Guide.
Angela Surratt, owner of My Family Guide, explains, "My Family Guide is dedicated to connecting local families to local family-friendly businesses. As parents ourselves, we understand the challenges families have to find businesses where you feel comfortable taking your kids, and the struggle of small businesses to stand out from the crowd and get noticed. Usually the 'big guys' get most of the spotlight. This is a comprehensive resource that fills this gap for both families and local small businesses, where we hope the end result simply strengthens our community in a collaborative, supportive way."
Mrs. Taylor exclaims, "This is exactly what makes Vancouver, Washington one of the best communities in the nation, we have such a strong grassroots movement to strengthen our communities, and it really takes a village where everyone works together to create value. Between retail storefronts like Boomerang who create the welcoming environment, to companies like mine that strive to create imaginative, refreshing entertainment, strong resources like My Family Guide who strive to make life easier for families, and then the families themselves that continually come out to show up and support it all – it is exactly this symbiotic relationship that 'creates the world' of magic and wonder. That was the point all along when I reached out to Peter last year."
Peter Johnsen, General Manager of Boomerang explains further, "At Boomerang, our entire existence is based on seeking every opportunity we can to give our love and resources to those in need with freedom and generosity. This collaboration perfectly displays the intention we have in seeking community partnership, to find businesses whose heart is in the right place and have a sincere desire to give back, while also helping to strengthen the community of other small businesses who are trying to 'make it.'"
BACKGROUND
Party Princess Productions is a nationwide brand based out of Orange County, California that provides high-end character entertainment for birthday parties, small business events, corporate events, trade shows and festivals. All their costumes are custom and handmade by a reputable Hollywood costume designer. They are considered the "gold standard" in character entertainment backed by almost 10 years of experience with local franchise locations, like Portland, all throughout the United States.
For more information please visit http://portland.partyprincessproductions.com
