Tech start-up seeks to shake up adult basketball industry

Players Revolution Sports launches Kickstarter for EPLAY App

1 2 3 4 5 EPLAY - Adult sports in the palm of your hand EPLAY - Allows for easy game management with REALSTATS© Players can easily manage their games and career stats on the go Instantly find games, gyms and officials ready for gameplay within minutes EPLAY by Players Revolution Sports

-- Players Revolution Sports announced today it will be launching a crowdsourcing campaign on Kickstarter March 12 to promote a public beta release of its adult sports management app called EPLAY . The app pledges to "put the world of adult sports in the palm of your hand". EPLAY is the cornerstone mobile delivery vehicle to deliver its patent-pending system designed for players, officials, facilities and league managers.said Ryan Girardot , President of Players Revolution Sports,With a decade of experience organizing and managing basketball leagues across the country, Girardot is launching his EPLAY app in Dallas, focusing initially on the sport of basketball. If successful, the platform is designed to expand to other sports. The Kickstarter campaign launch is intended to capitalize on the public national announcement of the "March Madness" tournament of NCAA Basketball brackets on Sunday, March 12.stated Charles Gaines, Chief Product Evangelist.The purpose of the crowdsourcing campaign is to introduce EPLAY and Players Revolution to the community of future users and to solicit their participation in what organizers hope is a grass-roots movement. Those that pledge will be acknowledged with a certificate as an "honorary co-founder" and can purchase a limited edition t-shirt, discounted services and even sponsor certain awards and tournaments.EPLAY emerged from a successful alpha-testing stage which concluded in January, and was recently selected by the Texas Legends, the NBA D-League team for the Dallas Mavericks, to partner with and help manage its ongoing player evaluation and try-out process.EPLAY by Players Revolution Sports will be a free app available for download on both Apple and Android platforms beginning May 6, 2017. There will be a Dallas/FW city-wide basketball tournament calledto coincide with the public app launch.Players Revolution Sports, LLC. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas and exists to change adult sports forever. Their primary product is its integrated mobile solution called EPLAY which is designed to give unprecedented control over the entire adult sports experience. Players Revolution Sports services two distinct sports markets - recreational and competitive. They also seek to develop the overall adult sports community through a social initiative called EMERGE dedicated to encouraging economic empowerment of its participants.Kickstarter Campaign: https://playersrev.com/ kickstarter Gust Profile: https://gust.com/ companies/players- revolution-sports- llc