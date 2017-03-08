Country(s)
Industry News
Tech start-up seeks to shake up adult basketball industry
Players Revolution Sports launches Kickstarter for EPLAY App
"1 in 4 adults in America play some form of recreational sports" said Ryan Girardot, President of Players Revolution Sports, "making it a billion dollar recurring revenue industry. Amazingly, less than 25% of that market has been effectively serviced by the traditional adult recreational league system. We are putting the power directly in the hands of the participants, creating unlimited opportunity for growth and participation."
With a decade of experience organizing and managing basketball leagues across the country, Girardot is launching his EPLAY app in Dallas, focusing initially on the sport of basketball. If successful, the platform is designed to expand to other sports. The Kickstarter campaign launch is intended to capitalize on the public national announcement of the "March Madness" tournament of NCAA Basketball brackets on Sunday, March 12.
"The key to what we are doing with EPLAY is integration and instant access of information on the go" stated Charles Gaines, Chief Product Evangelist. "There is no other resource like this that provides it all in one place. Not only do we allow individual players to facilitate their own games with stats that count toward national career standings, but they are no longer limited by traditional barriers. Any regulation-sized court will do - inside or out. Anywhere and anytime they want to play".
The purpose of the crowdsourcing campaign is to introduce EPLAY and Players Revolution to the community of future users and to solicit their participation in what organizers hope is a grass-roots movement. Those that pledge will be acknowledged with a certificate as an "honorary co-founder" and can purchase a limited edition t-shirt, discounted services and even sponsor certain awards and tournaments.
EPLAY emerged from a successful alpha-testing stage which concluded in January, and was recently selected by the Texas Legends, the NBA D-League team for the Dallas Mavericks, to partner with and help manage its ongoing player evaluation and try-out process.
EPLAY by Players Revolution Sports will be a free app available for download on both Apple and Android platforms beginning May 6, 2017. There will be a Dallas/FW city-wide basketball tournament called Revolution Day to coincide with the public app launch.
Players Revolution Sports, LLC. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas and exists to change adult sports forever. Their primary product is its integrated mobile solution called EPLAY which is designed to give unprecedented control over the entire adult sports experience. Players Revolution Sports services two distinct sports markets - recreational and competitive. They also seek to develop the overall adult sports community through a social initiative called EMERGE dedicated to encouraging economic empowerment of its participants.
Kickstarter Campaign: https://playersrev.com/
Gust Profile: https://gust.com/
Contact
Charles Gaines
Chief Product Evangelist
***@playersrev.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 08, 2017