43rd Conejo Valley Home Remodeling Show Focuses on the Great Outdoors
The show takes place Saturday and Sunday, April 22 and 23 at the Hyatt Regency Westlake.
"With all the rains we've had, many backyards have become overgrown and could use some extra care and repair. Landscapers will be at the show to offer their suggestions on how to make yards look great," says Rick Goodman, show organizer. "Designers can answer questions about hardscapes, patios, entertainment centers and outdoor kitchens."
One backyard addition that can make an immediate impact is an above ground spa or swim pool. Home show vendor Whiteswan Pools & Spas is one of the largest pool and spa companies in southern California, keeping customers in hot water since 1974. It will be showcasing a new infinity-edge spa by Coast Spas at the show. The cascade spa comes with a large waterfall with colorful backlighting, a commercial- grade filter and removable table. Also at the show will be a dual swim spa by Artesian Spas. It is part exercise pool and part spa separated by a dividing wall. Each section has its own temperature gauge and customized jets. "Whiteswan has hundreds of styles and options to choose from. We have something to fit every lifestyle and budget, every wish, desire and therapeutic need," says Toni Langlow, Whiteswan general manager.
The most unique item on display at the show will be a new home appliance, an automobile turntable. CarTurner (http://carturner.com/
These and lots more home ideas will be at the show with professionals ready to answer questions. Home show hours are Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Gourmet food trucks will be serving food on Saturday, April 22, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
The entry fee at the door is $4 per person. For free tickets and a list of participating vendors, visit www.westlakehomeshow.com. For more information, call 805-529-0760, go to www.facebook.com/
