43rd Conejo Valley Home Remodeling Show Focuses on the Great Outdoors

The show takes place Saturday and Sunday, April 22 and 23 at the Hyatt Regency Westlake.
 
 
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. - March 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Looking for your dream backyard? The 43rd Conejo Valley Home Remodeling Show is the place to be as it will feature the latest outdoor landscape designs, technology and spa innovations. The show takes place Saturday and Sunday, April 22 and 23 at the Hyatt Regency Westlake (880 S. Westlake Blvd., Westlake Village). Vendors include over 170 local contractors, landscapers, interior designers, smart home technology experts, solar installers and other home improvement professionals.

         "With all the rains we've had, many backyards have become overgrown and could use some extra care and repair. Landscapers will be at the show to offer their suggestions on how to make yards look great," says Rick Goodman, show organizer. "Designers can answer questions about hardscapes, patios, entertainment centers and outdoor kitchens."

         One backyard addition that can make an immediate impact is an above ground spa or swim pool. Home show vendor Whiteswan Pools & Spas is one of the largest pool and spa companies in southern California, keeping customers in hot water since 1974. It will be showcasing a new infinity-edge spa by Coast Spas at the show. The cascade spa comes with a large waterfall with colorful backlighting, a commercial- grade filter and removable table. Also at the show will be a dual swim spa by Artesian Spas. It is part exercise pool and part spa separated by a dividing wall. Each section has its own temperature gauge and customized jets. "Whiteswan has hundreds of styles and options to choose from. We have something to fit every lifestyle and budget, every wish, desire and therapeutic need," says Toni Langlow, Whiteswan general manager.

         The most unique item on display at the show will be a new home appliance, an automobile turntable. CarTurner (http://carturner.com/) automobile turntables are made of stainless steel and cost $11,900 plus shipping. Installation and wireless controls are included. The turntable technology helps solve getting in and out of difficult or dangerous driveways. The CarTurner turntables require no concrete work and just plug into a 110 outlet. No permit is required. "Simply drive the car onto the turner, click on the remote control and the turner will position the car in the direction you want to go. Then drive away safely," says Tom Henson, CarTurner sales manager.

         These and lots more home ideas will be at the show with professionals ready to answer questions. Home show hours are Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Gourmet food trucks will be serving food on Saturday, April 22, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

         The entry fee at the door is $4 per person. For free tickets and a list of participating vendors, visit www.westlakehomeshow.com. For more information, call 805-529-0760, go to www.facebook.com/ConejoValleyHomeShow or e-mail showkase9@gmail.com. Sponsoring the show this year is BMC - Building Materials & Construction Solutions (http://www.buildwithbmc.com/bmc/), with a new Thousand Oaks location opening soon.

