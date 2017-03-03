 
Pony 4 Precious Offers A Free Contest

 
 
TOLLESON, Ariz. - March 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Pony 4 Precious has launched a contest for anyone to try to win a money for any student, club, group or organization. To learn more about the contest go to their website and follow the rules and apply. It is easy to go to www.pony4precious.org and click on the "Contest Page". There you will find all information on the requirements and deadlines. The program is developed to help get the awareness out in the world for Pony4Precious charity. Pony 4 Precious is all about helping kids, having fun and offering a free online education about miniature ponies, horses, and horse rescues. The fun part is to meet Winston and follow him daily.  We offer free games, learning information and other fun items about horses and ponies. Anyone can go to the website from kids to adults to grandparents. We make it easy and everyone can have a free log in access to have your own account. The contest is all about having fun with Pony 4 Precious and will be awarded in late 2017. Not only will you be applying for a chance at the contest, will be helping bring awareness to this new charity for children. Spread the word all across the country. For more information on the contest or just want to have some fun. Go to Pony 4 Precious website at http://www.pony4precious.org

