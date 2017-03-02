News By Tag
Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds partners with United Nations Association's Canada Green Corps
Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds is a locally owned and operated social entrepreneurship based in Dundas, Ontario, dedicated to connecting children and communities to nature. Adam Bienenstock, founder and CEO, states "We spend over seven hours a day on screens and very little time in nature. Issues such as obesity, ADHD, and inflammatory diseases are on the rise in children as a direct result of this lack of contact with a biodiverse and challenging play environment. We are thrilled to partner with the UNAC and CGC to continue raising awareness of the importance of connecting our communities with nature." In addition to natural playgrounds, Bienenstock also offers a wide range of workshops and professional development opportunities to assist teachers and community members with incorporating nature-based learning into their curriculum.
The Canada Green Corps Program is a results-focused initiative that strategically fulfills government commitments to restore Canada's place on environmental stewardship and showcase national leadership in climate action, while empowering youth to pursue meaningful employment. As stated on the website, "The power of youth to shape and transform the world is clear. Canadian youth benefit from their diversity advantage, world-class education, and energy." The United Nations Association in Canada is a respected youth serving and deploying national organization built on twenty years of success.
Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds (www.naturalplaygrounds.ca) can be found on Twitter under @Bienenstock, and on Facebook under @BienenstockPlaygrounds.
The Canada Green Corps (http://unac.org/
