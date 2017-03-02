News By Tag
22 CityLink Expands Gramercy District, Opening One Year Earlier
Gramercy District adds adjacent development to expand the main campus
"We are thrilled to support 22 CityLink's efforts in accelerating business growth and bringing high-tech jobs to Loudoun County. We like that they are addressing the education and training needed to fulfill 21st-century jobs," said David Gregory, managing partner of Ashburn 2005.
Ashburn 2005's planned development includes a parking structure and a mixed-use building of retail and office space, scheduled to be completed in late 2018. 22 CityLink will utilize this building to open Gramercy District for office tenants one year earlier than originally planned.
"Ashburn 2005 has given us the ability to accelerate Gramercy District faster than we thought possible," said Minh Le, managing partner of 22 CityLink. "This project is exciting. We've been meeting with representatives from across the U.S. and around the world to join our community at Gramercy District. Through our collaboration, Gramercy West can satisfy the demand and provide the opportunity for additional growth."
Gramercy District is the first ground-up smart city in the United States, located in the Washington, D.C. area. The focus for this smart city is to create an "Innovation Campus" – an ecosystem meant to promote and accelerate innovation.
About 22 CityLink
22 CityLink is a global leader in smart city development and technology. Through their dedication to providing complete urban, technology and education solutions, 22 CityLink is revolutionizing every aspect of the way people live. Whether you are a real estate developer, small business, international company, local government, citizen, software developer or a student, they have developed a suite of products that empower you to do more.
Welcome to The Future of Living™.
For more information, visit 22citylink.com. Follow 22 CityLink on Twitter @22CityLink (http://goo.gl/
About Gramercy District
Gramercy District, the international "Innovation Campus," is a smart city development strategically located in Loudoun County, Va. It is a fully entitled 2.5+ million square-foot, $500+ million development located at a premier transit-oriented location. Gramercy District abuts the Dulles Greenway (Route 267)–the major highway connecting central Loudoun County, to Fairfax County, Arlington and Washington, D.C. The mixed-use development is located within close proximity to Washington Dulles International Airport and is at the future Silver Line Ashburn Metro Station, opening in late 2019. This project is the first smart city in the region and one of the first in the country. For more information, visit gramercydistrict.com (http://www.22citylink.com/
