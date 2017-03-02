News By Tag
Friendly Gathering honors 2 local Westchester charities
Furniture Sharehouse, Westchester's Furniture Bank, and the Food Bank for Westchester are being honored for their compassionate service to Westchester residents in need.
Furniture Sharehouse helps over 450 Westchester families and individuals each year by collecting gently-used furniture from the community and redistributing it directly to help those in need fill their empty apartments and rebuild their lives. Since 2007, Furniture Sharehouse has distributed over 57,000 items worth over $3.4 million to more than 10,000 individuals in need from their warehouse located at Westchester County Airport. For information on their donation guidelines and pick-up/drop-
The Food Bank for Westchester serves over 300 community partners throughout Westchester, including food pantries, soup kitchens, child and adult day-care centers, and shelters. The Food Bank provides 95% of all the food given to hungry families, children and seniors as cooked meals or groceries to take home. For more information, go to www.foodbankforwestchester.org.
The Friendly Gathering is an annual Irish cultural event that doubles as a fundraiser. Long a White Plains tradition, the evening will feature music by Brian Conway & Friends with singer-songwriter Liz McNicholl, a performance by The O'Rourke Irish Dancers, plus a live auction, prizes, and Lucky Shamrock.
Journal ads and sponsorship opportunities are available as well as tickets, tables, and raffle books. Tickets are $50 in advance for adults ($55 at the door), $45 in advance for seniors ($50 at door), and $15 for children under 12. To purchase tickets or for more information please contact Sr. Patricia Sheridan at 914-798-1103 or psheridan@divinecompassion.org.
This year marks the 25th anniversary of The RDC Center for Counseling & Human Development. The RDC Center provides affordable and compassionate counseling to adults, adolescents, and children in an atmosphere of welcome. The RDC Center relies on proceeds from The Friendly Gathering to sustain a wide array of services, especially for those clients who do not have the means to pay, as no one is ever turned away.
About Furniture Sharehouse
Furniture Sharehouse, Westchester County's Furniture Bank, accepts donations of gently-used furniture for redistribution to needy families in Westchester County. Furniture Sharehouse is a New York State not-for-profit organization, and is tax-exempt under IRS section 501(c)(3). Donations are tax-deductible to the fullest extent permitted by law. www.furnituresharehouse.org
About The RDC
The RDC Center for counseling and Human Development provides affordable and compassionate counseling and therapy services for children, adolescents, and adults. Founded in 1991, the RDC is a non-profit organization offering services to people of any nationality, race, religion, or sexual orientation. The mission of the center is to provide an atmosphere of welcome and acceptance in which clients are able to resolve problems. www.rdccenter.org
About Food Bank for Westchester
Laura Ruddy, Furniture Sharehouse
***@gmail.com
