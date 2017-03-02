News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
New York City Construction Workers Advocate for Safety Training
Local 638 members testify before the New York City Council about the importance of safety training for all construction workers
In the video, Local 638 apprentice Aaron Diaz discusses the five-year training program he is in the process of completing.
"Safety is everything,"
A new Local 638 member, Nichalos Parboosingh, testified about the dangerous non-union jobsites and the lack of safety training and equipment he experienced prior to joining the steamfitters union.
"I've worked at heights with no harnesses. I've been injured by using equipment that wasn't the right equipment for that job," he told elected leaders.
Parboosingh decided to take action and apply to become a Steamfitters Local 638 member after being exposed to asbestos on a jobsite where he and other workers were not provided safety protection.
"I'm really looking forward to working in a safe environment where workers' rights are protected," he said.
The workers testified while over ten thousand New York City construction workers rallied outside for the passage of the bill, Intro 1447, which can be seen on Steamfitters Local 638's YouTube Channel.
https://www.youtube.com/
Contact
Butler Associates Public Relations
Kaylyn Alexander
***@butlerassociates.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse