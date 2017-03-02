News By Tag
Paramax Launches Innovative Engagement Solution: PEPPER
Among its notable features is PEPPER's unique capacity for:
· Sharing recognitions/
· Free form posting, sharing of photos, news, ideas etc.
· Allow users to Like and Comment
· Posting recognition/
· Tool provides Responsive Design. Performs and look great on ANY Device
According to Paramax CEO Jeffrey Dalton, the new platform offers:
· Both monetary and non-monetary permission-based nominations
· Peer to peer recognition
· Budget management
· Built-in approvals
· Custom award certificates and badges
· Configurable core values settings
· Sales and purchases claim engine
· Video/presentation programming that can be tracked and rewarded
· Ability to administer, track and reward participation for quizzes, surveys and polls.
"Our customers have been asking for a solution with Facebook-like features that is easy to share with social media. We are happy that we were able to build something that can do just that," said Dalton.
Paramax's Awards Solutions, including PEPPER, is designed to connect easily to any incentive points system. The Pepper Awards Catalog provides participants with thousands of choices including: merchandise, gift cards, stored value cards and travel.
For more information about PEPPER or Paramax, go to: http://www.pmx.com/
About Paramax
Established in 1995, Paramax creates point-based incentive, loyalty and recognition programs for engaging employees, sales teams and channel partners. The company's goal is to find the best solution for each client to realize greater success at a lower cost. Clients include more than 100 global companies based in the U.S., Canada, England, Mexico and Australia. For more info, go to: http://www.pmx.com/
