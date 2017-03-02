

CE Rental, Inc. Announces the acquisition of Classic Party Rental's Raleigh, NC, Charlotte, NC and Charlottesville, VA locations RALEIGH, N.C. - March 8, 2017 - PRLog -- CE Rental, Inc. is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Classic Party Rental's Raleigh, NC, Charlotte, NC and Charlottesville, VA locations.



CE Rental has been a significant presence in the event rental industry for over 20 years. With Classic Party Rental's three locations becoming a part of the CE Rental family, the best of both worlds has come together! We will have a larger and even more extensive rental inventory to offer our valued customers. We fully recognize the importance of providing unique design solutions to up and coming event planners, caterers, and venues. Your events are about to become even better!



We want everyone to know that CE Rental, Inc. will continue with our great customer service, quality event rental equipment, and that particular attention to detail that is so important. We will make your event second to none and we value your past, current, and future patronage. What does this mean for current customers? You will see so many more product choices in the future, and that's a good thing! "Everything under the tent … and now the tent, too!"



CE Rental. Inc. was acquired by Dubin Clark & Co. in February 2017. Brent Paris, a partner with Dubin Clark, led the recent transaction with CE Rental, and said that Dubin Clark's investment in CE Rental is intended to employ equity dollars in a very well-run, highly profitable market leader. The focus will be on growth initiatives, including hiring additional employees, expanding the rental inventory, and adding locations. The acquisition of the three Classic Party Rental locations was just the beginning of this exciting path.



For further information, call 919-833-9743, or visit the website: http://www.cerental.com


