March 2017





Early Childhood Community Development Centre signs up for another batch contract with Bienenstock

 
DUNDAS, Ontario - March 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds is pleased to announce another collaboration with the Early Childhood Community Development Centre. Created with the mandate to reconnect children with nature, Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds use durable, natural materials to engage children of all abilities instead of static plastic and steel found in traditional playgrounds. By designing several natural playgrounds in geographic batches at one time, Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds have developed a process that saves child care centres 60% or more on regular design fees. With batch projects across Southern Ontario, Bienenstock has become a leader in this unique systematic approach.

In 2016, Bienenstock built four natural playgrounds for the Early Childhood Community Development Centre and its members. The ECCDC was extremely pleased with the outcome and have now signed up for another 22 natural playgrounds this year. Adam Bienenstock, founder and CEO, says "We are truly pleased with the nature play environments we created for the ECCDC. Our team of designers, inventors, and craftsman worked closely with the organization to realize the dream of reconnecting their children and staff with nature!"

For more information on batch design, contact Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds by phone.

Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds www.naturalplaygrounds.ca

Twitter: @Bienenstock

Facebook: @BienenstockPlaygrounds

Telephone: 1-800-306-3391

Early Childhood Community Development Centre http://eccdc.org

Twitter: @ECCDC1

Facebook: @ECCDC

Contact
Afsheen Hasan
***@naturalplaygrounds.ca
End
Source:
Email:***@naturalplaygrounds.ca Email Verified
Tags:Bienenstock, Natural, Playgrounds
Industry:Education
Location:Dundas - Ontario - Canada
Subject:Projects
