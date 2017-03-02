Early Childhood Community Development Centre signs up for another batch contract with Bienenstock

Contact

Afsheen Hasan

***@naturalplaygrounds.ca Afsheen Hasan

End

-- Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds is pleased to announce another collaboration with the Early Childhood Community Development Centre. Created with the mandate to reconnect children with nature, Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds use durable, natural materials to engage children of all abilities instead of static plastic and steel found in traditional playgrounds. By designing several natural playgrounds in geographic batches at one time, Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds have developed a process that saves child care centres 60% or more on regular design fees. With batch projects across Southern Ontario, Bienenstock has become a leader in this unique systematic approach.In 2016, Bienenstock built four natural playgrounds for the Early Childhood Community Development Centre and its members. The ECCDC was extremely pleased with the outcome and have now signed up for another 22 natural playgrounds this year. Adam Bienenstock, founder and CEO, says "For more information on batch design, contact Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds by phone.Twitter: @BienenstockFacebook: @BienenstockPlaygroundsTelephone: 1-800-306-3391Twitter: @ECCDC1Facebook: @ECCDC