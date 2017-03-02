News By Tag
Early Childhood Community Development Centre signs up for another batch contract with Bienenstock
In 2016, Bienenstock built four natural playgrounds for the Early Childhood Community Development Centre and its members. The ECCDC was extremely pleased with the outcome and have now signed up for another 22 natural playgrounds this year. Adam Bienenstock, founder and CEO, says "We are truly pleased with the nature play environments we created for the ECCDC. Our team of designers, inventors, and craftsman worked closely with the organization to realize the dream of reconnecting their children and staff with nature!"
For more information on batch design, contact Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds by phone.
Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds www.naturalplaygrounds.ca
Twitter: @Bienenstock
Facebook: @BienenstockPlaygrounds
Telephone: 1-800-306-3391
Early Childhood Community Development Centre http://eccdc.org
Twitter: @ECCDC1
Facebook: @ECCDC
