Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
8765432


Dress for Success Denver Hosts 7th Annual Power Walk 5K

Community Laces Up Running Shoes to Support Denver Women In-Need
 
 
Power Walk by Dress for Success April 22
Power Walk by Dress for Success April 22
 
DENVER - March 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Dress for Success Denver (DFS Denver) will host its 7th Annual Power Walk 5K at Central Park Stapleton on Saturday, April 22 beginning at 10 a.m. DFS Denver helps 1400 women each year and has helped 11,000 local women since 2006.

Executive Director Guadalupe Torres states, "every woman has the power to change their lives and that is what the women in our programs are doing everyday!  With our help, they are transforming their lives – to one that moves them out of poverty.  The walk is symbolic because it brings women from our programs together with the Denver community that supports them in their journey – it is a sisterhood of reaching behind and pulling another woman forward!

Registration and pre-event festivities begin at 9 a.m. Mary Louise Lee, wife of Denver Mayor Michael Hancock will sing the National Anthem to kickoff the 5K event. During the walk/run, participants have the opportunity to learn about the work DFS Denver does and how they can get involved.

The Power Walk for DFS Denver benefits the organization's work and it's Professional Women's Group, a job retention program that helps women get the job - keep the job and grow in their careers. Registration is $25 for adults ($75 for a team of 4) $10 for dogs and kids 12 years-old and under are free. Great prizes for the best dressed team and best dressed dog!  To learn more about the Power Walk, visit https://www.crowdrise.com/denverpowerwalk2017.

About Dress for Success Denver

Dress for Success Denver helps women find positions that offer a livable wage and a career path; programs that help them keep their jobs and succeed in both life and work.

https://denver.dressforsuccess.org,

check out their video, https://vimeo.com/188596859/496a8a70f5



or follow them on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/DressforSuccessDenver/), Twitter (https://twitter.com/DFSDenver) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/dfsdenver/).

Philosophy Communication
Click to Share