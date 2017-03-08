 
Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
8765432

Long H. Duong, Esq. to speak at CLE "The Ultimate Guide to Probate"

Mr. Duong has been invited to speak at NBI's "The Ultimate Guide to Probate", a continuing legal education seminar for attorneys.
 
 
Long H. Duong, Esq.
Long H. Duong, Esq.
 
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - March 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Mr. Duong (last name pronounced "Young") of the firm, LD Legal, LLC, a Gainesville based law firm focusing on Florida probate administration, estates and trusts and guardianship matters, has been invited to speak at NBI's "The Ultimate Guide to Probate", a continuing legal education seminar for attorneys seeking to learn more about the Florida probate process. He will be joined by 3 other speaking attorneys at the all day seminar which caters to legal and other related professionals.

From the NBI site:

Probate practice is becoming an increasingly marketable skill due to the aging population and clients' reliance on competent attorneys and other professionals who can smoothly guide them through the procedures. In this seminar, our esteemed faculty will provide you with not only an understanding of the step-by-step probate process, but also with a hard-won knowledge for managing issues regarding executors, creditor claims, inventory/accounting, beneficiary distributions and closing the estate.

• Navigate the probate process with ease in our practical, step-by-step walkthrough.
• Accurately identify, value, prepare and distribute probate assets.
• Pick up best practices for handling creditor notices and claims.
• Understand the nuts and bolts of Medicaid estate recovery and remedies available to clients.
• Find out how to deal with non-cooperative executors, beneficiary disputes, assets in the possession of others and other sticky issues.
• Gain tips for navigating through tax forms so you can make strategic, money-saving decisions quickly.
• Learn how to successfully balance the final account and close the estate.

Mr. Duong has dedicated his practice to probate administration and general estate, trust and guardianship matters for over 11 years. The firm handles probate matters throughout the State of Florida.

For further information about Mr. Duong, please visit the firm's primary site: https://www.WeProbateFlorida.com

If you are an attorney, financial planner, legal assistant, accoutant  or paralegal seeking a comprehensive but thorough presentation about Florida probate administration, visit NBI: http://www.nbi-sems.com/Details.aspx/The-Ultimate-Guide-t...+(HIDDEN)%2BpAdditionalFormats%2BpEventId%2BpAltSpaceDesc%2BpEventIndicator%2BpEventEndDate%2BpMultiDayEvent,N:63943-27

(Professional education credits availabe)

Click to Share