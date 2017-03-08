News By Tag
Long H. Duong, Esq. to speak at CLE "The Ultimate Guide to Probate"
Mr. Duong has been invited to speak at NBI's "The Ultimate Guide to Probate", a continuing legal education seminar for attorneys.
From the NBI site:
Probate practice is becoming an increasingly marketable skill due to the aging population and clients' reliance on competent attorneys and other professionals who can smoothly guide them through the procedures. In this seminar, our esteemed faculty will provide you with not only an understanding of the step-by-step probate process, but also with a hard-won knowledge for managing issues regarding executors, creditor claims, inventory/accounting, beneficiary distributions and closing the estate.
• Navigate the probate process with ease in our practical, step-by-step walkthrough.
• Accurately identify, value, prepare and distribute probate assets.
• Pick up best practices for handling creditor notices and claims.
• Understand the nuts and bolts of Medicaid estate recovery and remedies available to clients.
• Find out how to deal with non-cooperative executors, beneficiary disputes, assets in the possession of others and other sticky issues.
• Gain tips for navigating through tax forms so you can make strategic, money-saving decisions quickly.
• Learn how to successfully balance the final account and close the estate.
Mr. Duong has dedicated his practice to probate administration and general estate, trust and guardianship matters for over 11 years. The firm handles probate matters throughout the State of Florida.
For further information about Mr. Duong, please visit the firm's primary site: https://www.WeProbateFlorida.com
If you are an attorney, financial planner, legal assistant, accoutant or paralegal seeking a comprehensive but thorough presentation about Florida probate administration, visit NBI: http://www.nbi-
(Professional education credits availabe)
Contact
LD Legal, LLC
352-371-2670
***@ldlegal.com
