Tom's Urban Debuts the Big @$$ 40 Beer Mug
More than their 16-ounce pint and even more than their 22-ounce bomber, the Big @$$ 40 stands at a tall and wide 40 ounces, constructed with two handles to optimize beer enjoyment. Brew buffs can fill their mug with any draft selection, including a variety of crafts, imports and classic American favorites.
"There's nothing sadder than an empty glass, especially during a marathon of back-to-back basketball games," Said Tom Ryan, Founder of Tom's Urban. "So we invented Tom's Big @$$ 40. It's an entirely new two-handed drinking experience designed to keep your beer full more and empty less."
Adding even more madness, Tom's March Foolery kicks off with a month-long promotion featuring:
· 1 "It's On Tom" pull-tab with every Big @$$ 40 purchase – a fun way to receive discounts like free small plates, free dinners and more.
· "PB&
· An Absolut Alley-Oop Mule made with new Absolut Lime Vodka and a house-made ginger brew
Tom's Urban stands as the go-to venue for pre-event, during-event and post-events for all L.A. Live guests and neighborhood locals. With 3 bars, 70+ TV screens, two-level seating and a bustling environment for all ages, Tom's Urban provides the perfect place to Drink. Eat. Screen.
Tom's Urban is located at LA Live at 1011 S. Figueroa Street, Los Angeles, CA 90015.
About Tom's Urban:
Partners Rick Schaden and Tom Ryan founded Tom's Urban after being inspired by the uniqueness of urban cultures, food and corridors around the world. Recognized by Gourmet Magazine as one of the "Top 25 Food Entrepreneurs of the Last Quarter Century," Tom is the namesake of Tom's Urban. The urban-vibe bar and restaurant features a multi-ethnic, yet locally relevant modern menu with a twist. From any of the 3 restaurant bars guests enjoy old-school beers and outlandish cocktails. Over 70 TV screens are tuned to sports, music videos and "TomTV" – guest-curated content exclusive to the Los Angeles crowd. Tom's Urban features the best of everything from weekend brunch to lunch, dinner and late night. Drink. Eat. Screen. Around every corner, an adventure in booze, food, and entertainment awaits.
For more information, visit www.tomsurban.com
