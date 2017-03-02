News By Tag
The Ford Family Run Starts June 2 at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds
Experience the Carlisle Ford Nationals Presented by Meguiar's in 2017
Where does one start when trying to talk about what the Carlisle Ford Nationals weekend is all about? Should it be the FREE test drives as part of the ride and drive experience at the Carlisle Expo Center? Should it be the massive showfield that hosts nearly 3,300 cars and trucks? How about the massive swap meet and Manufactures Midway area where thousands of original parts and aftermarket accessories are available for Fords of all eras? What about the special displays or even the downtown Ford parade and street party? See, there isn't just one thing that draws over 50,000 people to Carlisle; it's ALL things that draw people to Carlisle.
2017 features multiple displays and brand showcases that make this year's show extra special. Taking center stage will two 100-year features; one focused on Ford Trucks, the other on Lincoln. Ford weekend also spotlights 60 years of the Edsel as well as 50 years for the GT500 and Cougar. As part of the Cougar fun, guests can see the first-ever Cougar produced. There's even an E and F code reunion too.
The product walk-arounds from Ford are unmatched as well, with some of the most important people in the company talking to guests about what went into the cars and trucks that are on display or coming onto the market in the coming months and maybe best of all, Ford product experts will be positioned within the Ford Performance Garage taking care of installs, all with the car owner enjoys the show.
Even more aspects of Ford weekend will be announced in the coming weeks and months via the Carlisle Events social media channels and at www.CarlisleEvents.com. While on the web, there are links available to register for the show, buy single day or weekend passes, register to become a vendor and more. It all gets underway June 2 in America's Automotive Hometown, Carlisle, Pennsylvania.
