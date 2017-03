Golden Village Palms RV Resort to Host 3rd Annual Vintage Trailers, Campers, and Classic Cars Show

Event Celebrating the History and Heritage of RVing to be Held April 27 – 30

Clint Cantwell

***@side-ink.com Clint Cantwell

-- Golden Village Palms, California's largest luxury RV resort, announced today that it will host the 3Annual Vintage Trailers, Campers & Classic Cars Show from Thursday, April 27to Sunday, April 30The resort is also giving away a vintage trailer show stay to one lucky entrant via the Golden Village Palms website.The event offers attendees the opportunity to see some of the finest vintage trailers and campers from around the nation. Also featured will be performances by local tribute bands, an array of vintage vendors, a pet parade, a farmer's market and more. On Saturday, April 29from 10am to 2pm, the general public can travel back in time with tours of the vintage trailers and a walk through a vintage car show.Those staying at Golden Village Palms during the event can also experience the luxury amenities and countless activities the resort has to offer year-round. The resort is also extending a special $64/night rate to owners of vintage trailers from 1985 or older."Now in its third year, the Vintage Trailers, Campers and Classic Cars Show is our way of celebrating the country's most exquisite vintage trailers and campers while allowing us to share with the public these extraordinary pieces of RV history. While here, visitors can also partake in countless other activities while also experiencing everything that our resort has to offer," stated Golden Village Palms' General Manager Michael Carle.Golden Village Palms is California's largest RV resort community, delivering exceptional vacation experiences for over three decades. In addition to featuring over 1,000 RV sites and 12 rental cottages, the resort offers visitors and full-time residents a host of amenities designed to make their stays as pleasurable as possible including three free-form pools and three hot tubs; a state-of-the-art fitness center; two on-site dog parks; a library; an expansive clubhouse complete with a ballroom, commercial kitchen, and numerous activity rooms; and such sports as shuffleboard, pickleball, volleyball, and billiards. Guests can also participate in a host of activities -- from quilting to Mexican Train dominoes – and experience a regular concert series featuring tribute bands to some of the greatest musical acts of the past half-century. For additional information and/or to book a reservation, please visit the resort's website at http://www.GoldenVillagePalms.com or call (866) 962-4595.