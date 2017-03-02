 
News By Tag
* Vintage Trailers
* Vintage Campers
* Golden Village Palms
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Travel
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Hemet
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
8765432


Golden Village Palms RV Resort to Host 3rd Annual Vintage Trailers, Campers, and Classic Cars Show

Event Celebrating the History and Heritage of RVing to be Held April 27 – 30
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Vintage Trailers
* Vintage Campers
* Golden Village Palms

Industry:
* Travel

Location:
* Hemet - California - US

HEMET, Calif. - March 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Golden Village Palms, California's largest luxury RV resort, announced today that it will host the 3rd Annual Vintage Trailers, Campers & Classic Cars Show from Thursday, April 27th to Sunday, April 30th.

The resort is also giving away a vintage trailer show stay to one lucky entrant via the Golden Village Palms website.

The event offers attendees the opportunity to see some of the finest vintage trailers and campers from around the nation.  Also featured will be performances by local tribute bands, an array of vintage vendors, a pet parade, a farmer's market and more.  On Saturday, April 29th from 10am to 2pm, the general public can travel back in time with tours of the vintage trailers and a walk through a vintage car show.

Those staying at Golden Village Palms during the event can also experience the luxury amenities and countless activities the resort has to offer year-round.   The resort is also extending a special $64/night rate to owners of vintage trailers from 1985 or older.

"Now in its third year, the Vintage Trailers, Campers and Classic Cars Show is our way of celebrating the country's most exquisite vintage trailers and campers while allowing us to share with the public these extraordinary pieces of RV history.  While here, visitors can also partake in countless other activities while also experiencing everything that our resort has to offer," stated Golden Village Palms' General Manager Michael Carle.

ABOUT GOLDEN VILLAGE PALMS

Golden Village Palms is California's largest RV resort community, delivering exceptional vacation experiences for over three decades.  In addition to featuring over 1,000 RV sites and 12 rental cottages, the resort offers visitors and full-time residents a host of amenities designed to make their stays as pleasurable as possible including three free-form pools and three hot tubs; a state-of-the-art fitness center; two on-site dog parks; a library; an expansive clubhouse complete with a ballroom, commercial kitchen, and numerous activity rooms; and such sports as shuffleboard, pickleball, volleyball, and billiards.  Guests can also participate in a host of activities -- from quilting to Mexican Train dominoes – and experience a regular concert series featuring tribute bands to some of the greatest musical acts of the past half-century.  For additional information and/or to book a reservation, please visit the resort's website at http://www.GoldenVillagePalms.com or call (866) 962-4595.

Contact
Clint Cantwell
***@side-ink.com
End
Source:Golden Village Palms
Email:***@side-ink.com Email Verified
Tags:Vintage Trailers, Vintage Campers, Golden Village Palms
Industry:Travel
Location:Hemet - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share