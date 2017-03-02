News By Tag
Golden Village Palms RV Resort to Host 3rd Annual Vintage Trailers, Campers, and Classic Cars Show
Event Celebrating the History and Heritage of RVing to be Held April 27 – 30
The resort is also giving away a vintage trailer show stay to one lucky entrant via the Golden Village Palms website.
The event offers attendees the opportunity to see some of the finest vintage trailers and campers from around the nation. Also featured will be performances by local tribute bands, an array of vintage vendors, a pet parade, a farmer's market and more. On Saturday, April 29th from 10am to 2pm, the general public can travel back in time with tours of the vintage trailers and a walk through a vintage car show.
Those staying at Golden Village Palms during the event can also experience the luxury amenities and countless activities the resort has to offer year-round. The resort is also extending a special $64/night rate to owners of vintage trailers from 1985 or older.
"Now in its third year, the Vintage Trailers, Campers and Classic Cars Show is our way of celebrating the country's most exquisite vintage trailers and campers while allowing us to share with the public these extraordinary pieces of RV history. While here, visitors can also partake in countless other activities while also experiencing everything that our resort has to offer," stated Golden Village Palms' General Manager Michael Carle.
