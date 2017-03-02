News By Tag
Fashion and Art ~ Art Heart Fashion Week
4Chion Lifestyle announces attendance at Art Heart Fashion Week during Los Angeles Fashion Week at Beverly Hills Hilton.
Designers showing at Art Hearts Fashion Week include:
· HALE BOB
· DAIR BY ODAIR PERERIA
· DANNY NGUYEN COUTURE
· USAMA ISHTAY
· KENNETH BARLIS
· FERNANDO ALBERTO ATELIER (https://fernandoalbertoatelier.com/#
· SEN COUTURE
· LILY MAROTTO
· JONATHAN MARC STEIN
CHARLES AND RON
· RICH BY RICHIE RICH
· BITS DESIGNS
· MISTER TRIPLE X BY ERIK ROSETE (http://www.mistertriplex.com/#
· KIYONNA CLOTHING
· NORAHS KHAN DESIGNS
· PHILTHY RAGZ
· BURNING GUITARS GEAR
· LIL JEWELS BOUTIQUE
· ARZAMENI STYLE
· 21 REASONS WHY BY MADELINE STUART
· WILLFREDO GERARDO
· ALBERT FONTANILLA (https://www.facebook.com/
· HOUSE OF BYFIELD
· STELLO
· MONNALISA
· ART INSTITUTE OF HOLLYWOOD
· JESSIE LI
· LISA NICOLE COLLECTION
· DAHIL REPUBLIC OF COUTURE
· ADOLFO SANCH
· RESTY LAGARE
· ROCKY GATHERCOLE
· ELIE MADI
4Chion Lifestyle will bring you the best of fashion in Los Angeles with Art Hearts Fashion Week, produced by Erik Rosete.
"'Art Hearts Fashion' Events are leading platform for designers and artist to showcase their collections in a contemporary fashion week setting. Our events have been held coast to coast as a national platform for designers to showcase in New York, Miami, and Los Angeles. Founded in 2011 by Philanthropist and designer Erik Rosete, AHF has grown to become a top platform in the art & fashion community."
Art is a center point of Art Hearts Fashion. This season is no different. There will be the following showing. LA Fashion shows that bring high fashion and art to the runway.
Celebrity Artist:
· Sham Ibrahim, Hollywood's top pop artist. He has created portraits of top celebrities for years.
Art Hearts Fashion sponsors and supporters present and past include, but not limited to: AIDS Health Care Foundation, Cadillac Concierge, VH1 Save the Music, Taglyan Complex, Sexy Hair, April Love Pro Team, Monster Energy, Fashion Week Online, Illy, and Shibue Couture the official undergarment sponsor of Art Hearts Fashion.
This is the fashion show to attend during Los Angeles Fashion Week.
4Chion Lifestyle is your location for beauty, fashion, red carpet, celebrity, and more. 4Chion Lifestyle provides lifestyle worldwide. Our team is dedicated to bringing the highest quality lifestyle for your best styling, fashion, and beauty needs.
4Chion Lifestyle is a division of 4Chion Marketing. 4Chion Marketing is an experienced marketing firm to provide your company with current and updated marketing services. We focus on your business' ability to continue to grow. We are Certified Online Marketing Professionals. 4Chion provides traditional, content development, and Internet marketing service.
