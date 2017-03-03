 
'Masters of Illusion,' Kato Kaelin Among Entertainment Slate At Wizard World Comic Con Cleveland

Plethora Of Ongoing Live Shows On Show Stages Provide Wizard World Fans With Non-Stop Entertainment March 17-19
 
 
CLEVELAND - March 9, 2017 - PRLog -- From TV magicians "Masters of Illusion" to puppet shows, jugglers, music, jedi performances and personality Kato Kaelin to a varied lineup of exciting dance, music, art and other options, Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD) today announced the highlights of its new non-stop entertainment lineup at Wizard World Comic Con Cleveland, March 17-19 at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland. The initiative, designed to keep the show floor buzzing throughout the weekend, will feature national and local acts of all kinds, allowing fans to enjoy more of the best of pop culture during the event and into the evenings.

"We want Wizard World Cleveland attendees to come away from our show with a full pop culture experience that goes beyond meeting celebrities and getting autographs and photographs," said John Maatta, Wizard World CEO. "Whether it's world-class magicians, interactive Q&A's with interesting personalities, live music, dance and art demonstrations, it will be wall-to-wall entertainment all weekend. These are in addition to the celebrity sessions, creator panels and other topical programming fans have come to expect at Wizard World events."

Among the highlights of the Wizard World Comic Con Cleveland entertainment lineup are:

"Masters of Illusion," four of the CW television series stars Bill Cook, Naathan Phan, Wayne Phelps and Adam Wylie dazzling fans with their own brand of magic

Billy Matsumoto Magic & Juggling capturing the imagination of all his unique set of skills involving magic, juggling and balance

Amazing Guinness World Record Holders Ohio Burn Unit Juggling Comedy Show performed by Schuyler White

DJ Tatiana spinning all weekend

Kaelin hosting many of the performances during the event

KillrKat, a futuristic dynamic duo comprised of two internationally established electronic musicians whose identities are a mystery, lending suspense and comic book appeal to their act. She will also perform at the "Wizard World After Party."

"Wizard World After Party" on Saturday (11 p.m.) featuring Killrkat at the Agora Theater (5000 Euclid Ave.)

Jedi Performances by Imaginos Productions

Puppet Shows by Mr. Puppet: Ohio's funniest comedian with puppets

Performances by Dianne Palmer, voiceover artist, video game voice, cartoon voice, live mc, big band vocalist

Steel Drum Performance by Scott and his Band on Saturday evening. Scott offers a wide range of musical styles from Jazz, Latin, to Top 40, and Reggae.

An array of Kids programming all day Saturday and Sunday, including costume contests both days!

The entertainment offerings supplement a top-flite celebrity lineup which include Gene Simmons (Lead Singer, KISS, "Gene Simmons Family Jewels"), Millie Bobby Brown ("Stranger Things"), Jennifer Carpenter ("Dexter," "The Exorcism of Emily Rose"), Loren Lester and Kevin Conroy of "Batman: The Animated Series." and others. The event marks Wizard World's third annual show in Cleveland and the third on Wizard World's 2017 calendar.

Additional events in conjunction with Wizard World Comic Con Cleveland include "An Evening with Gene Simmons and his Band" (Saturday, March 18, Agora Theater, 8 p.m.) and a screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show hosted by the film's star, Barry Bostwick, at the Convention Center on Saturday at 8 p.m. These performances require an additional admission available on site or at www.wizardworld.com.

Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. Cleveland show hours are Friday, March 17, 5-10 p.m.; Saturday, March 18, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.; and Sunday, March 19, 10 a.m. -4 p.m.

Wizard World is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character—and some never before dreamed—will roam the convention floor. The famed Wizard World Comic Con Cleveland Costume Contest will take place on Saturday night.

For more on the 2017 Wizard World Comic Con Cleveland, visit http://wizardworld.com/comiccon/cleveland.

About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)

Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture, movies, television, cosplay, comics, gaming, graphic novels, toys, sci-fi, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World has also launched ComicConBox™ (www.comicconbox.com), a premium subscription-based monthly box service and Wizard World Rewards among its initiatives. Fans can interact with Wizard World on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services.

The Wizard World 2017 schedule is available at: http://wizardworld.com/comiccon.

