Glenn Jones' Love Jones Foundation Celebrates St. Patrick Day with Seniors At Senior Living Facility

ATLANTA - March 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Grammy Nominated Producer and Artist, Glenn Jones' non-profit, The Love Jones Foundation (LJF) will celebrate St. Patrick's Day with the seniors at Veranda at Collegetown senior living facility.  The LJF will join the seniors on Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at The Veranda at Collegetown, 372 Legacy Dr. SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30310 at 3:00 pm.  The LJF will host a music performance featuring the melodious sounds of founder, Glenn Jones.  Veranda at Collegetown is an independent active senior living community in Atlanta; tailored to provide seniors with luxurious living and convenience.
        The Love Jones Foundation (LJF) was created with the mission to provide the youth and elderly with opportunities to learn, participate, and express themselves through various music programs, education, experience and events.  Through its signature initiative, "The Music Zone", the LJF will aim to fill a void where school budget cuts have impacted arts/music programming; as well as increase the exposure of music therapy in both the youth and elderly.
         There are many proven benefits to both the youth and the elderly through music education and music therapy.  With this in mind, the objectives of the LJF are to give youth exposure, knowledge, and a means of artistic development; to provide the elderly with a feeling of comfort, contentment, and encouragement through fine arts programming; and provide both with a form of therapeutic development through music.
         After 30 years, R&B Singer Glenn Jones is still one of the most sought after live performers in the music industry today.  With many chart topping hits, including his signature song, "We've Only Just Begun", and collaborations with industry greats like, Dionne Warwick, Regina Belle, and the Canton Spirituals, he continues to tour. The LJF has been a long time goal for Glenn after seeing the comforting effects of music on his Mom while in hospice care.  "I want to use the universal language of music to make a difference in the lives of our youth and our forgotten seniors…just like it made a difference in my life."
        For more information on the Love Jones Foundation, making a donation/sponsorship, or contacting Glenn Jones, please contact Tonya Hawley at 678.495.6474 or 770.380.0053, email info@lovejonesfoundation.org or visit the website at www.lovejonesfoundation.org.

