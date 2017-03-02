News By Tag
MyStemKits™ Connects with Teachers at the West Georgia RESA STEMWars Conference
3D-printable Science, Technology, Engineering and Math Kits promote hands-on learning and were on display at recent Georgia STEM Conference.
The 5th Annual West Georgia RESA STEM conference hosted hundreds of educators in Peachtree City, Georgia, showcasing everything from artificial body parts to virtual flight schools with a focus on integration between Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).
Keynoted by Captain Barrington Irving, a record-setting pilot, the conference provided teachers with inspiration and guidance on pushing their students to greater heights. MyStemKits was excited to showcase how 3D printing educational manipulatives can bring STEM subjects to life at a young age and encourage students to dream big and pursue excellence in various STEM fields. MyStemKits was also excited to showcase the new features which allow owners of Dremel IdeaBuilder 3D40s to use the website without downloading any additional software.
Across the board, teachers seemed excited at the offerings and inspired to integrate 3D printing into their curriculum. Some teachers who had turned down getting a 3D printer in the past for lack of a way to use it now had a reason to bring this technology into their schools. Now, with curriculum supporting the 3D printer and usable hands-on learning tools, a 3D printer became a classroom must-have. Many teachers left excited to get started, including 6-month premium teacher subscription winner Kim Patterson. A teacher at West Fannin Elementary, Patterson was very excited to win the subscription.
Follow @MyStemKits for more about their STEM kits, curriculum, and 3D printing or visit mystemkits.com to view their kit gallery, learn 3D printing tips and techniques, and understand more about the benefits of 3D printing. To see some of the exciting learning activities MyStemKits participates in, visit them at https://www.facebook.com/
About West Georgia RESA Professional Learning: West Georgia RESA's mission is to be an innovative, forward-thinking and knowledgeable partner for their member school systems: Carroll, Harris, Coweta, Meriwether, Heard and Troup County Schools, as well as Carrolton City Schools. As it relates to STEM, the agency builds relationships with the state's most innovative educators and also keeps current with national research on necessary student skills. Each year, they present this information at their annual conference.
About MyStemKits: With locations in Atlanta and Tallahassee, MyStemKits is developing the leading digital subscription library of over one-hundred fifty 3D printable manipulatives for K-12 STEM education and backs it with a vetted curriculum. From printer-friendly designs to its user-oriented platform and direct-to-print streaming, MyStemKits.com makes STEM kits as easy as clicking print. For more, visit http://www.mystemkits.com/
Contact
Hannah Olson
***@mystemkits.com
