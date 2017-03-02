 
News By Tag
* Futures Trading Topsteptrader
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Finance
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Chicago
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
8765432


TopstepTrader Founder Michael Patak Takes on CVO Role, Names Jay Rudman CEO

TopstepTrader Founder, Michael Patak, has made the decision to transition his role from Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to Chief Visionary Officer (CVO).
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Futures Trading Topsteptrader

Industry:
Finance

Location:
Chicago - Illinois - US

Subject:
Executives

CHICAGO - March 8, 2017 - PRLog -- TopstepTrader Founder, Michael Patak, has made the decision to transition his role from Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to Chief Visionary Officer (CVO). Patak, who has led TopstepTrader since its inception, says he is excited to take on his new role where he will be able to, once again, work hands-on with the trading community. He looks forward to continue building and innovating the TopstepTrader offerings, both current and upcoming, to further increase trader success.

In an announcement to TopstepTrader's community, Patak stated, "As CVO, I will remain the leading force in driving consistent improvement and innovation at TopstepTrader. I am, and will continue to be, YOUR voice and advocate. I am excited to focus on re-engaging with our community through our Squawk radio broadcast and other in-person opportunities."

Patak has named Chief Growth Officer, Jay Rudman, as the new Chief Executive Officer. For the past couple of years, Rudman has been a crucial contributor to TopstepTrader's growth and success, all-the-while remaining true to the company's mission and vision. Prior to TopstepTrader, Rudman helped grow OpinionLab, Inc from an idea to an eventual sale to a publicly traded company. He then founded Paperly, where, as the CEO, he grew it to be the leading direct seller of personalized products. Most recently, Rudman helped Champion Healthcare Technologies expand its presence into the nation's leading hospital systems. Rudman currently sits on various advisory boards as well as guides startups as a CEO mentor.

Rudman shared, "I am honored and excited to be the driving force behind the talented and passionate group we have here at TopstepTrader. Michael has built a truly innovative concept, and I plan on growing it further by giving even more opportunities for anyone interested in the financial markets to be in the best position to succeed."

Patak will be hosting his weekly "In the Know with the CVO" on Friday, March 10 at 10:00 AM CT, which will be live streamed through TopstepTrader's Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/topsteptrader).

About TopstepTrader LLC

TopstepTrader® is the only firm of its kind, whose sole purpose is to fund traders. The funding process consists of a trader's performance being evaluated in a Trading Combine® - a real-time, simulated account. If traders can follow the risk criteria and meet the profit targets, they receive a Funded Account™ where they trade real capital, keeping up to 100% of the profits. To date, TopstepTrader has funded over a thousand traders, averaging more than 40 new funded traders a month. For more information, please visit us at topsteptrader.com.

Media Contact
Elizabeth Wypasek
312-252-9490
***@topsteptrader.com
End
Source:
Email:***@topsteptrader.com
Posted By:***@topsteptrader.com Email Verified
Tags:Futures Trading Topsteptrader
Industry:Finance
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share