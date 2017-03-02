News By Tag
TopstepTrader Founder Michael Patak Takes on CVO Role, Names Jay Rudman CEO
TopstepTrader Founder, Michael Patak, has made the decision to transition his role from Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to Chief Visionary Officer (CVO).
In an announcement to TopstepTrader's community, Patak stated, "As CVO, I will remain the leading force in driving consistent improvement and innovation at TopstepTrader. I am, and will continue to be, YOUR voice and advocate. I am excited to focus on re-engaging with our community through our Squawk radio broadcast and other in-person opportunities."
Patak has named Chief Growth Officer, Jay Rudman, as the new Chief Executive Officer. For the past couple of years, Rudman has been a crucial contributor to TopstepTrader's growth and success, all-the-while remaining true to the company's mission and vision. Prior to TopstepTrader, Rudman helped grow OpinionLab, Inc from an idea to an eventual sale to a publicly traded company. He then founded Paperly, where, as the CEO, he grew it to be the leading direct seller of personalized products. Most recently, Rudman helped Champion Healthcare Technologies expand its presence into the nation's leading hospital systems. Rudman currently sits on various advisory boards as well as guides startups as a CEO mentor.
Rudman shared, "I am honored and excited to be the driving force behind the talented and passionate group we have here at TopstepTrader. Michael has built a truly innovative concept, and I plan on growing it further by giving even more opportunities for anyone interested in the financial markets to be in the best position to succeed."
Patak will be hosting his weekly "In the Know with the CVO" on Friday, March 10 at 10:00 AM CT, which will be live streamed through TopstepTrader's Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/
