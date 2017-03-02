 
Uber lease, Uber car lease to own new website

Uber car lease program now available for bad credit or past repos
 
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - March 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Lease-to-Own Cars for $220 a week http://www.tlcfinancing.com/

Start driving in 1 day for uber

Full TLC Package: Registered, Insured, TLC Plates and Diamond, Ready to Drive

An UBER VEHICLE SOLUTIONS PARTICIPATING DEALERSHIP, to lease-to-own your own vehicle for uberX like Toyota Camry, Nissan Altima, and Hyundai Sonata & Elantra. Located near the Uber office. TLC Financing can get you on the road earning money fast.

CALL 917.655.7180 or 718.506.9367

New and Used Lease-to-Own Pricing

• 2016 Toyato Rav 4 - $260 per week + $0 deposit + 104 Payments and you you own it
• 2016 Toyota Camry SE - $210 per week + $500 deposit + 104 Payments and you you own it
• 2016 Ford Fusion 18,000 miles, $190 per week +  deposit + 104 Payments and you you own it

Deposit is based on credit and past repossessions, Higher deposits will make the weekly payments lowered.

we can finance any vehicle of your choice no matter what your credit score is, or weather you have past bankruptcy or open tax liens, where to help you get into the car of your dreams and start making money working for Uber.

we have many different Uber lease options Give us a call so we can create a program that will work for you.

Contact
TLC Financing
Joe hurwitz
9176557180
***@tlcfinancing.com
Tags:Uber lease, Uber car lease, Uber Financing
Industry:Automotive
Location:Brooklyn - New York - United States
