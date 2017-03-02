News By Tag
Elan Skis Pursues Momentum of "Always Good Times" Rebrand
"The pursuit of excitement is a universal theme. Skiers seeking a good time aren't just looking for the best conditions or the most risky terrain, but are equally seeking to enjoy the experience together with friends and family," says director of brand development and managing director of North America, Jeff Mechura.
Following the winter season tradeshow cycle, Elan's new message was clearly received. Indicated by increased sales interest with the expansion of the award-winning Ripstick (http://ripstick.elanskis.com/)
Every year, SAZ conducts a survey with over 2,000 dealers who rate 180 suppliers in six different vendor categories which are judged by eight sets of criteria including rep service, terms and conditions, customer service, brand attractiveness, warranty service, delivery, sell through service and general partnership. The vendor with the lowest combined score earns the top-ranked spot, this year Elan went from being number four to number one.
In North America, President of Elan in the US, Gary Fleming, adds, "The momentum coming out of SIA, Copper and Stratton was tremendous. The booth was busy from start to finish, and the lineup for the Ripsticks first thing in the morning at the on-snow were long and steady. For years Elan has been at the top of supplier surveys in margin and strong in other categories but now consumer demand is registering on the dealers' radar."
Elan's Director of Wintersports Division, Leon Korosec, adds, "For more than 70 years Elan has been dedicated to manufacturing the most innovative, highest quality equipment on the mountain to promote the sport of skiing. We've always built skis for real skiers, and the real skiers we know best seem to be the ones that are least celebrated – YOU! We all ski for good times, not just taking the toughest line. We're simply speaking to the majority of skiers who love the mountain lifestyle together with the people closest to them. This is what Elan is all about."
To learn more about "Always Good Times" be sure to follow @elanskis and stay tuned to www.elanskis.com.
About Elan
Handcrafting skis in a state of the art factory outside of Bled, Slovenia for the last 70+ years, Elan is trusted by skiers around the world for manufacturing exceptional equipment. Earning praise year after year in test results and design awards, the company's innovative product is a reflection of the brand's heritage and dedication to not just building skis, but BETTER skis to produce lifetime experiences in the mountains. For more information, please visit: https://www.elanskis.com/
