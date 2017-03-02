 
Colliers Named Leasing Agent for 2100 Bartow Ave., "The Office at Bay Plaza"

Northern Bronx Asset Offers Large Block in Constrained Market
 
 
BRONX, N.Y. - March 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Prestige Properties & Development Co., Inc. has named Colliers International Group Inc. (http://www.colliers.com/en-us/newyorkcity) as exclusive leasing agent for 2100 Bartow Ave., a 206,730-square-foot office building in the northern Bronx. The four-story, Class A asset sits just off the Hutchinson River Parkway and I-95, and serves as the office component of the over two million-square-foot mixed-use Bay Plaza development.

Colliers' Al Gutierrez, Stephanie Coleman and Cameron Paktinat, based in the global real estate services firm's Stamford, Conn., office, along with Brian Given out of its Manhattan operation, are heading the assignment. The team is marketing space on 2100 Bartow Ave.'s second and third floors, with availabilities ranging from 2,000 to 80,000 square feet. The offering marks the first time in more than two decades that space has come online for lease at the building.

"In a market with very few large-block opportunities, 2100 Bartow Ave. can accommodate users with significant requirements," Gutierrez said. "At the same time, it offers an ideal setting for smaller tenants seeking easily accessible, mass transit-served space in the heart of a thriving mixed-use development with restaurants, retail and entertainment. The property offers excellent visibility from both the Hutch and I-95."

2100 Bartow Ave. is anchored by major companies. "This property provides a great fit for diverse tenants seeking a true lifestyle-focused setting for their employees," Coleman noted. "The building is especially well-positioned to accommodate medical office users. We are seeing strong demand from that sector as hospital systems continue to branch out. Additionally, this region is still underserved for various medical modalities and offers limited medical office inventory."

Prestige Properties & Development Co., Inc. will launch a program of capital improvements at 2100 Bartow Ave. in early 2017, including an upgraded front entry, landscaping and signage, new roofing and other improvements. Tenants at the property enjoy ample parking and access to more than two million square feet of dining, entertainment and retail offerings onsite at Bay Plaza. The property includes The Mall at Bay Plaza, which opened in 2014 as New York City's first new enclosed mall in 40 years.

"We had the vision to develop a mixed-use site in the Bronx," noted Sam Shalem, Chairman and CEO, Prestige Properties & Development Co., Inc. "We are excited to revitalize the office component of the complex. The location and on-site amenities make 2100 Bartow Ave. a great place to work."

In addition to having its own Hutchinson River Parkway exit, the Bay Plaza/2100 Bartow Ave. campus is adjacent to I-95 Exit 11 and is served by multiple bus lines.

-- End --

About Colliers International Group
Colliers International (http://www.colliers.com/) Group Inc.is an industry leading global real estate services company with more than 16,000 skilled professionals operating in 66 countries. With an enterprising culture and significant employee ownership, Colliers professionals provide a full range of services to real estate occupiers, owners and investors worldwide. Services include strategic advice and execution for property sales, leasing and finance; global corporate solutions; property, facility and project management; workplace solutions; appraisal, valuation and tax consulting; customized research; and thought leadership consulting.

Colliers professionals think differently, share great ideas and offer thoughtful and innovative advice that help clients accelerate their success. Colliers has been ranked among the top 100 outsourcing firms by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals' Global Outsourcing for 11 consecutive years, more than any other real estate services firm.

For the latest news from Colliers, visitColliers.com or follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/Colliers): @Colliers andLinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/colliers-international). To see the latest news on Colliers International in New York, follow @Colliers_NYC and Twitter (https://twitter.com/colliers_nyc).

