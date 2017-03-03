 
New Shipment of Maternity Belts Available for Purchase

LW Retail announced the new shipment of their maternity Baby Bump Back Brace to Amazon's warehouses.
 
 
OKLAHOMA CITY - March 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, LW Retail announced the arrival of a new shipment of their maternity belly belt's to Amazon's warehouses. The pregnancy Baby Bump Back Brace is available for purchase through Amazon and Amazon Prime.

The belly band has two sets of adjustable, stretchy bands to grow with your belly. The back is reinforced with steel lumbar supports that are wrapped in cushioned material. The lumbar supports give you the extra back support you need while the cushions ensure the brace is still comfortable for everyday use. The maternity back brace ranges in sizes from Small to XXL.

Features of the Baby Bump Back Brace:

• Simple, sturdy one piece design
• Comes in 5 different sizes
• Helps to lift the belly, relieving pelvic, abdomen and back pressure
• Reinforced with four steel lumbar braces

"These pregnancy brace's really do help with back pain," said Laura Wall, owner of LW Retail. "We were not surprised at how quickly they have been selling or how happy our customers have been with the results. We are just glad that we were able to get more available in Amazon's catalog so quickly."

These maternity back supports sell out quickly and won't last long. Order yours while they are still in stock. https://www.amazon.com/Baby-Bump-Back-Brace-maternity/dp/...

About LW Retail

LW Retail is an online retail store in Oklahoma City, OK. They sell new and used clothing, accessories and home goods. It is owned and operated by a husband and wife team who have been in business since 2013. For more information, visit http://www.lw-retail.com/about.

